Ghana’s Cedi Ranks Among World’s Top Performing Currencies

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama declared Monday that the Ghanaian cedi maintains its position among the world’s strongest performing currencies, citing robust economic fundamentals and prudent monetary policy as key drivers behind the currency’s remarkable turnaround.

Speaking at the opening of the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Accra, Asiama reassured markets that the Ghana cedi remains among the strongest performing currencies globally, even as the country contends with seasonal pressures and a slow-down in remittance inflows.

The central bank chief attributed the currency’s strength to a combination of tight liquidity management, fiscal consolidation measures, and increased foreign exchange inflows that have fundamentally shifted investor sentiment toward Ghana’s economic prospects.

Ghana’s trade surplus has reached $6.2 billion, according to recent Bank of Ghana data, providing substantial support for the currency’s stability. This represents a dramatic improvement from previous years when the cedi ranked among the world’s worst performing currencies.

International reserves reached $9.3 billion at the end of February 2025, significantly exceeding targets set under the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility programme, with some reports indicating foreign reserves hit a record $11.4 billion in March 2025. These elevated reserve levels provide substantial buffer capacity to support currency stability amid global economic uncertainties.

The governor emphasized that Ghana’s monetary tightening measures have successfully anchored inflation expectations while supporting broader price stability objectives. Economic growth has demonstrated resilience, with exports growing by over 60% in the first four months of 2025, mainly from gold, cocoa, and oil.

Ghana’s banking sector continues to display robust fundamentals, with institutions maintaining strong capitalization and liquidity positions. The improved financial sector stability supports credit growth to the private sector while maintaining prudential oversight standards.

Asiama cautioned against speculative activities in foreign exchange markets, emphasizing the central bank’s readiness to intervene when necessary to prevent excessive volatility. This measured approach reflects lessons learned from previous periods when currency speculation contributed to economic instability.

The cedi’s transformation represents one of the most dramatic currency turnarounds in recent global financial history. In November 2022, it sank to an all-time low of GH¢17.62 to the dollar, earning the unwanted title of the world’s worst performing currency at the time.

The remarkable recovery stems from comprehensive economic reforms implemented under Ghana’s IMF-supported programme, including fiscal consolidation measures, monetary policy tightening, and structural improvements to the country’s external position. The IMF’s $3 billion bailout, part of a three-year programme, has provided crucial support for these stabilization efforts.

Market analysts attribute the sustained currency strength to improved export performance, particularly from traditional commodities like gold and cocoa, combined with enhanced investor confidence in Ghana’s economic management. The country’s ability to maintain currency stability despite global headwinds demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated policy responses.

However, challenges remain as the IMF had warned earlier this year that the Bank of Ghana was intervening too heavily after it injected about $1.4 billion into the market in the first quarter of 2025. This highlights ongoing tensions between currency stability objectives and sustainable intervention practices.

The governor reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to maintaining macroeconomic stability while supporting sustainable economic growth. This balanced approach seeks to preserve investor confidence while ensuring that currency gains translate into broader economic benefits for Ghanaians.

Ghana’s currency performance provides a compelling case study for emerging market economies managing external pressures while implementing comprehensive reform programmes. The success demonstrates how coordinated policy responses can reverse even severe currency crises when supported by strong institutional frameworks.

Looking ahead, sustaining the cedi’s strength will require continued fiscal discipline, export diversification, and careful management of capital flows to ensure that recent gains represent genuine economic improvement rather than temporary stabilization.