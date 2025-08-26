Ghana’s Cedi Falls Over 1% as Corporate Dollar Demand Outpaces Supply

Ghana’s currency extended its slide against major international currencies last week, dropping more than one percent as corporate demand for foreign exchange overwhelmed available supply and the central bank reduced market interventions.

The cedi weakened to ¢10.95 per dollar by August 25, down from ¢10.80 at the start of the trading week, marking a 1.4 percent decline. Similar pressure affected the currency against the British pound and euro, which saw the cedi slip 1.2 and 1.4 percent respectively over the same period.

The sharpest losses occurred midweek when the dollar rate jumped from ¢10.82 on August 20 to ¢10.95 the following day, a level that has persisted into the current week. The pound rose from ¢14.60 to ¢14.77 while the euro climbed from ¢12.60 to ¢12.78 during the period.

Market analysts attribute the weakness to strong dollar demand from manufacturers, bulk distributors and service providers that has consistently exceeded available supply. The Bank of Ghana has simultaneously scaled back continuous market interventions, instead relying on intermittent foreign exchange auctions that have been repeatedly oversubscribed.

The central bank’s new approach has left many corporate buyers competing for dollars in the open market after failing to secure adequate allocations through official channels. Commercial banks have also been directed to halt foreign currency payouts to corporate clients without prior deposits, a measure designed to curb speculative demand.

Despite these regulatory efforts, market tightness has persisted as fundamental demand pressures remain unaddressed. The policy changes have yet to achieve their intended effect of cooling corporate appetite for foreign currency or improving market balance.

The cedi’s performance contrasts with regional peers including Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia, whose currencies remained broadly stable over the same period. This divergence highlights domestic pressures specific to Ghana’s foreign exchange market rather than broader regional currency trends.

Reuters had forecast the continued weakness, predicting further cedi declines based on strong corporate demand and reduced central bank liquidity support. The news agency suggested the pressure would persist until supply and demand dynamics reached equilibrium through policy reforms and heavier interventions.

The currency’s slide raises questions about the central bank’s strategy going forward. With the cedi already down more than one percent in a single week, attention focuses on whether monetary authorities will resume more aggressive market interventions or maintain their current measured approach.

Corporate foreign exchange demand typically reflects import requirements for raw materials, equipment and finished goods. The sustained pressure suggests businesses are working through accumulated orders or preparing for expected supply constraints.

Ghana’s foreign exchange challenges reflect broader economic pressures as the country works to rebuild reserves and stabilize its external accounts. The government completed debt restructuring earlier this year but continues managing the legacy effects of previous fiscal imbalances.