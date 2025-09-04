Ghana’s Business Community Builds Case for Further Rate Cuts Following Inflation Milestone

Ghana’s business sector is intensifying calls for additional monetary policy easing as the country’s eighth consecutive monthly inflation decline creates compelling arguments for lower borrowing costs that could stimulate economic growth.

Headline inflation dropped to 11.5% in August 2025, falling below the government’s end-of-year target of 11.9% ahead of schedule and providing ammunition for business leaders who argue that current monetary policy settings no longer match economic realities.

Mark Badu-Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is leading the campaign for rate reductions, emphasizing that sustained inflation progress warrants decisive Central Bank action to ease financing constraints choking business expansion.

“This is a very compelling signal to the Central Bank that if we had sustained inflation right from the beginning of the year to the level that we have today at 11.5, which has gone below the year target of 11.9, there’s no justification for keeping the policy rate at current high levels,” Badu-Aboagye argued.

The Bank of Ghana made an unprecedented 300-basis-point cut to its benchmark policy rate from 28% to 25% on July 30, 2025, representing the most aggressive monetary easing in recent memory. However, business leaders contend that further reductions remain necessary to fully capitalize on improving economic fundamentals.

The business community’s optimism reflects broader macroeconomic improvements that have created conditions potentially supportive of additional monetary policy accommodation. Key indicators including inflation trends, exchange rate stability, and strengthened fiscal discipline suggest the Central Bank’s emergency tightening cycle may be nearing its conclusion.

GNCCI has specifically urged the Bank of Ghana to aggressively lower the policy rate to 20% by year-end, representing an additional 500-basis-point reduction from current levels. This ambitious target reflects business sector confidence that economic stabilization efforts have succeeded sufficiently to support growth-focused policies.

For businesses operating under prolonged high-cost environments, current lending rates continue constraining investment decisions and operational expansion despite recent policy rate reductions. Companies report that financing costs remain prohibitive for many planned projects, limiting job creation and productive capacity growth.

The timing of business advocacy proves strategic as the Bank of Ghana prepares for its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting. According to Badu-Aboagye, the focus must now shift from emergency stabilization to growth-supportive policies, reflecting broader sentiment that Ghana’s economic crisis management phase should transition toward recovery acceleration.

Small and medium-scale enterprises face particularly acute challenges from high borrowing costs, with many struggling to access affordable credit for working capital and expansion financing. Deeper rate cuts could “ease pressure on the private sector” by lowering operational costs and spurring investment in manufacturing, agribusiness, and pharmaceuticals.

The business case for rate reductions extends beyond immediate financing cost relief to broader competitiveness considerations. High domestic interest rates relative to regional peers can discourage investment flows and limit Ghana’s attractiveness as a production base for export-oriented industries.

However, monetary policymakers must balance growth support objectives against inflation risks that could emerge from premature policy loosening. The Bank of Ghana has consistently emphasized data-dependent decision-making, requiring sustained progress on multiple economic indicators before implementing aggressive easing measures.

Exchange rate stability represents another crucial factor in monetary policy calculations. While the cedi has shown relative stability in recent months, policymakers remain cautious about moves that could trigger renewed currency pressures and imported inflation, potentially undermining recent stabilization gains.

Global economic conditions also influence domestic monetary policy space. International financial market volatility and commodity price fluctuations can quickly alter Ghana’s economic outlook, requiring Central Bank flexibility to respond to changing external conditions that could affect inflation and exchange rate dynamics.

The business sector’s rate cut campaign reflects recognition that monetary policy transmission mechanisms require time to fully impact economic activity. Even with rate reductions, commercial banks may maintain elevated lending rates due to risk perceptions and funding cost considerations, limiting the immediate benefits of policy easing.

GNCCI has specifically urged commercial banks to immediately reduce lending rates following the Bank of Ghana’s recent policy rate cuts, highlighting ongoing concerns about monetary policy transmission effectiveness in Ghana’s financial system.

Looking ahead, the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting represents a critical juncture for assessing whether economic conditions support continued easing or require more cautious approaches. Business leaders express optimism that comprehensive data review will support their arguments for additional rate reductions.

“We are expecting that at the next Monetary Policy Committee review, the Central Bank will look at the data, look at current inflation rates, exchange rate market conditions, and other indicators, and we are very optimistic that the Central Bank will reduce the policy rate further for business,” Badu-Aboagye stated.

The stakes extend beyond immediate financing costs to broader questions about Ghana’s economic recovery trajectory. Successful monetary policy calibration could catalyze business expansion, employment creation, and investment acceleration that strengthens the foundation for sustainable growth.

For manufacturing sectors, reduced borrowing costs could enable modernization investments and capacity expansion that improves productivity and competitiveness. Service sectors could benefit from improved cash flow and expansion financing that supports job creation and economic diversification efforts.

The business community’s rate cut advocacy reflects growing confidence that Ghana’s economic stabilization efforts have succeeded sufficiently to support more growth-oriented policies. Whether monetary policymakers share this assessment will become clear at upcoming policy meetings that could shape the country’s recovery trajectory.