Ghana’s Business Climate Brightens as PMI Edges Higher

Ghana’s private sector showed encouraging signs of recovery as the Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 50.2 in July to 50.8 in August, according to the World Bank’s October 2025 Africa Pulse report. It’s a modest improvement, but one that signals businesses are gradually finding their footing after years of economic turbulence.

The PMI measures the health and activity level of the manufacturing or services sector based on surveys of purchasing managers at companies. When the reading sits above 50, it indicates businesses are generally growing. Drop below that threshold, and you’re looking at contraction. So Ghana’s 50.8 reading, while not spectacular, keeps the economy in expansion territory for another month.

What’s driving the uptick? New orders and sustained job creation pushed the index higher, suggesting companies are receiving more business and feeling confident enough to keep hiring. That’s particularly encouraging given the country’s recent economic history. Back in 2022, Ghana faced one of its worst financial crises in decades, with soaring inflation, a plummeting cedi, and debt distress that ultimately forced the government into an IMF-supported recovery program.

The recovery hasn’t been without setbacks, though. Unusually poor weather conditions led to a modest decline in output during the survey period, reminding everyone that external factors can still throw sand in the gears. Yet companies remained optimistic about future business prospects despite the weather challenges, which tells you something about the underlying sentiment shift that’s taking place.

Several factors are creating more favorable conditions for businesses right now. Inflation dropped to 9.4 percent in September, the lowest level recorded in four years. Compare that to the 23.8 percent reading from December 2024, and you get a sense of how dramatically the cost pressures have eased. Lower inflation means businesses can plan better, consumers have more purchasing power, and everyone can breathe a bit easier.

The stronger cedi has also played a crucial role in improving business conditions. When your currency gains value against the dollar, import costs fall, which reduces input costs for manufacturers and helps keep prices stable. Companies have been able to pass some of those savings along through lower output prices, making their products more competitive and accessible to consumers.

New business and sales orders continued to increase throughout the period, supported by these reduced costs and the more stable currency environment. It creates a virtuous cycle: lower costs lead to lower prices, which boost demand, which encourages more production and hiring. That’s the kind of momentum economies need to sustain recovery.

For context, Ghana’s current position represents a remarkable turnaround from where things stood just a few years ago. The country that struggled through hyperinflation and currency collapse in 2022 and 2023 now enjoys single digit inflation and a strengthening private sector. Tighter fiscal management, improved investor confidence, and stronger export earnings from cocoa and gold have all contributed to this stabilization.

The improvement in business conditions reflects more than just numbers on a chart. It represents real businesses making hiring decisions, investing in inventory, and planning for growth. Those are tangible signs that the economy is filtering down benefits beyond just macroeconomic statistics.

Still, challenges remain. Weather disruptions affecting agricultural output remind us that Ghana’s economy remains vulnerable to climate shocks. Election year dynamics, typically a source of uncertainty for businesses, add another layer of complexity. And sustaining the current momentum will require continued policy discipline, something that’s easier promised than delivered.

The World Bank’s report paints a picture of an economy in gradual recovery rather than explosive growth. That might actually be healthier in the long run. Rapid expansions can create imbalances and overheating. Steady, sustainable improvement gives businesses time to adjust, allows infrastructure to catch up, and builds confidence without creating bubbles.

For ordinary Ghanaians and businesses, the story represents a quiet comeback after years of economic uncertainty. Companies are hiring again, costs are stabilizing, and there’s cautious optimism replacing the anxiety that dominated recent years. Whether that optimism translates into sustained expansion depends on maintaining the policy discipline and favorable conditions that made this recovery possible.

If the positive momentum continues through the remainder of 2025, the year could mark a genuine turning point toward a more resilient, competitive, and business friendly Ghanaian economy. The PMI reading of 50.8 might not sound dramatic, but after where Ghana’s been, it represents progress worth noting.