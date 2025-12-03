Ghana’s Business Activity Stalls Despite Price Relief

Ghana’s private sector recorded virtually flat business conditions in November 2025, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipping to 50.1 from October’s 50.3, according to data released Tuesday by S&P Global.

The index remained marginally above the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction. Business activity stagnated despite continued expansion in new orders, employment, and purchasing activity across Ghanaian companies.

Output levels remained essentially unchanged after a slight increase the previous month. Some firms boosted production in response to higher orders and stable prices, while others scaled back amid weak demand growth, the survey found.

New orders extended their growth streak to ten consecutive months, though the pace slowed considerably in November. Companies reported that price stability helped them secure additional business, even as the overall expansion remained modest.

Selling prices fell for the seventh straight month, with November recording the sharpest decline in three months. The reduction coincided with the first drop in overall input costs since August, driven primarily by lower purchase prices as the cedi strengthened against the US dollar.

Staff costs told a different story. Wages continued rising at a solid pace, faster than October’s increase, extending an inflation trend that began in August 2020.

Employment grew at an accelerated rate during November, marking the tenth consecutive month of job creation. Firms hired additional workers to handle capacity needs and fill vacant positions, helping them reduce backlogs of unfinished work at the fastest pace in three months.

Companies also increased purchasing activity substantially, building inventories for the fourteenth month running. Expectations of further order growth encouraged firms to stock up on inputs, even as suppliers shortened delivery times markedly due to competitive pressures and spare capacity in supply chains.

Business confidence about the coming year remained strong, though sentiment eased to a seven-month low. Companies expect continued price stability to support future growth and boost new orders.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that relative price stability continued helping firms secure higher order volumes. He expressed optimism that following the Bank of Ghana’s November interest rate cut, meaningful expansion of private sector output should emerge soon.

The PMI survey collected responses from around 400 private sector companies between November 12 and 26. The index weighs five components including new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times, and inventory stocks.