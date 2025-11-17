Ghana’s Broken Land System Costs Billions in Lost Growth

Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana Fellow Hene Aku Kwapong warns that without urgent land reforms, Ghana cannot achieve transformative economic development. The policy analyst points to billions in lost potential as idle land, rejected loans, and violent conflicts continue strangling national progress.

Land challenges appear as mere paperwork frustrations on the surface. Kwapong argues the real cost cuts far deeper. Ghana loses massive opportunities for growth because land has become a trap instead of a tool for development.

In a critical assessment, the CDD Ghana Fellow breaks down what he describes as the “crushing costs” of the country’s broken land system, showing how each one chips away at national progress.

Across Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi, large stretches of land lie idle. Ownership remains unclear, multiple families claim the same plot, or court cases drag on for years. Developers often buy the same parcel two or three times just to avoid conflict.

Kwapong says lands that could house thousands remain empty. Plots meant for factories become no-go zones. Investors walk away. When land sits stuck, money sits stuck, and the economy slows down.

Banks in Ghana regularly turn down properties without proper titles. This simple limitation creates huge consequences for economic activity. Small businesses cannot secure loans to grow. Families cannot use their homes to finance education or improvements. Developers cannot access long-term credit. Investors cannot back big land-based projects.

Because the land system proves unreliable, Ghana ends up with a credit-starved economy. Entrepreneurs stay small not because they lack ideas, but because they cannot raise money.

Land cases in Ghana can take five to fifteen years to conclude. Even after a ruling, enforcement sometimes remains weak, leaving people unsure whether they truly own what they purchased.

For investors, such delays prove unbearable. No one will build, borrow, or plan under those conditions. Every year spent in court represents a year of lost jobs, abandoned projects, and wasted opportunity. As the policy analyst notes, time is money, and Ghana loses both.

The consequences extend beyond finances. They turn deadly. Kwapong notes that conflicts like the Gbiniyiri clash left 31 people dead and displaced nearly 50,000. Schools, markets, and farms shut down. Capital flees immediately.

Bawku, once a thriving trading center, now struggles under fear and division. In Lukula, destroyed homes represent decades of savings turned to ashes.

The century-old Nkonya and Alavanyo dispute stands as a painful reminder that unresolved land issues outlive generations. A country cannot modernize when parts of it remain battlefields, Kwapong maintains.

For the CDD Ghana Fellow, the country’s land system does more than slow things down or create confusion. It stands as a major barrier to development. Until Ghana reforms how it owns, records, and protects land, the country will continue losing time, money, and lives.

Hene Aku Kwapong says fixing the land system goes beyond an administrative task. It represents one of the biggest opportunities for national transformation. As he puts it, “a country cannot modernize when its land burns.”