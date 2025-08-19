Ghana’s Boxing Heritage Takes Center Stage in New Exhibition

A new exhibition celebrating Ghana’s rich boxing history, titled Atswele Sane, opens this week at the University of Ghana’s Museum of Archaeology and Heritage Studies.

Curated by Sarah Lotus Asare, the showcase runs from August 20 to September 2, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the sport’s cultural and athletic legacy.

Asare, Ghana’s first female matchmaker and manager of reigning champion Theophilus ‘Lopez’ Allotey, brings a unique perspective to the project.

The exhibition highlights Ghana’s deep ties to boxing, from grassroots gyms to international champions. Asare, who also serves as an executive member of the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association, comes from a family deeply rooted in the sport—her father, Dr. Ofori Asare, is a celebrated boxing coach.

The display is expected to draw boxing enthusiasts, historians, and casual fans alike, showcasing memorabilia, photographs, and stories that capture the spirit of the ring.

For those who have followed Ghana’s boxing scene over the years, Atswele Sane is more than just an exhibition; it’s a tribute to the fighters, trainers, and unsung heroes who have shaped the sport.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply curious about Ghana’s athletic heritage, this is an opportunity to step into the world of jabs, hooks, and triumphs.