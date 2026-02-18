Ghana’s Bond Market Clears GH¢1.22 Billion in Wednesday Trade

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded total transactions of GH¢1.22 billion across 1,433 deals on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, with government securities dominating activity as investors continued to show strong appetite for local currency debt instruments.

New Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds led the session, accounting for GH¢505.45 million across 27 transactions. Treasury bills followed closely with GH¢512.62 million changing hands in 1,393 deals, reflecting sustained short-term demand from institutional investors and fund managers seeking liquid instruments. Sell and buy-back trades on GoG notes and bonds contributed an additional GH¢178.83 million across 12 transactions, while corporate bonds recorded GH¢25 million in a single deal.

The day’s most actively traded government bond was the GoG February 2031 instrument, with GH¢360 million exchanged across 14 transactions at a yield of 12.79 percent and a closing price of 86.1406. On the treasury bills front, the GoG January 2027 bill saw the heaviest activity, with GH¢155.02 million traded across nine transactions at a closing price of 89.6027.

In the corporate segment, a single trade of GH¢25 million was recorded on the CalBank (CMB) August 2027 bond, which carries a coupon rate of 13 percent and closed at a price of 96.6856.

Sell and buy-back activity was anchored by the GoG February 2027 bond, which recorded GH¢157.68 million across six transactions at a yield of 9.92 percent and a closing price of 98.5426, reflecting strong near-term demand for short-dated sovereign paper.

Wednesday’s outturn adds to a picture of deepening liquidity in Ghana’s fixed income market, coming on the same day the Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) surged past 11,300 points and market capitalisation on the equity side topped GH¢210 billion.