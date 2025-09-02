Ghana’s Black Stars travel to Chad seeking World Cup qualification boost

Ghana’s national football team will fly to N’Djamena today as they prepare for Thursday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad, with coach Otto Addo taking his full 24-man squad on the trip.

The Black Stars have been fine-tuning their preparations at the Accra Sports Stadium, where twelve players trained on Monday ahead of the departure. The remaining squad members are expected to join the group for Tuesday’s flight to the Chadian capital.

Ghana enters the match in commanding position atop Group I with 15 points from six games, having won five and lost just once in their qualifying campaign so far. A victory against Chad would further cement their path toward a fifth World Cup appearance.

The team will hold a training session in N’Djamena on Wednesday before facing their hosts at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm local time.

Addo’s side has shown strong form throughout the qualifying series, maintaining their position as group leaders despite facing competitive opposition. Their solid record has put them within touching distance of securing one of Africa’s qualifying spots for the expanded 2026 tournament.

Following Thursday’s encounter, Ghana will complete their qualifying campaign in October with matches against Central African Republic and Comoros. These final fixtures will determine whether the Black Stars can seal their place at the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The expanded 2026 World Cup format provides more opportunities for African nations, with the continent allocated additional qualifying spots compared to previous tournaments.