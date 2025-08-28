Ghana’s Biggest Trade Showcase Returns to Champion Local Innovation

Entrepreneurs and innovators across Ghana will converge on Accra next month for what organizers promise will be the most ambitious edition of the This is Ghana Exhibition yet.

The two-day showcase runs September 6-7 at Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, opening daily at 10 a.m. The event brings together homegrown products, cutting-edge technologies, and traditional crafts under one roof.

Channel One TV and Citi FM organize the annual exhibition, which has evolved into a major platform for promoting Made-in-Ghana goods. Managing Director Samuel Attah-Mensah said every product displayed must be manufactured or assembled locally.

The event tackles persistent challenges facing Ghanaian businesses. Many struggle with high production costs, infrastructure gaps, and quality consistency issues that make competing with imported goods difficult.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle remains consumer attitudes. Attah-Mensah estimates that roughly 80 percent of Ghanaians still view foreign products as superior to local alternatives. This bias stems from historical quality gaps and heavy international brand marketing.

Events like This is Ghana are slowly changing those perceptions. The exhibition showcases innovative companies that demonstrate Ghanaian creativity can match global standards.

CocoLyf will display coconut-based beverages and pastries that blend health benefits with local ingredients. The Ghana Export Promotion Authority plans to offer on-site guidance about export procedures and international market opportunities.

The exhibition has grown steadily since launching several years ago. Each edition expands the range of industries represented, from traditional crafts to modern technology startups.

Visitors can expect interactive demonstrations and networking sessions highlighting Ghana’s value-added processing capabilities. The event connects local businesses with potential investors, clients, and international partners.

Major sponsors include MTN, Ecobank, and the Ghana Enterprises Agency. The Ghana Exim Bank and Ghana Export Promotion Authority also support the initiative.

Organizers view the exhibition as more than a marketplace. It celebrates national pride while encouraging Ghanaians to recognize the quality of locally produced goods.

The event addresses regulatory hurdles and limited export readiness that often constrain small businesses. Many entrepreneurs lack knowledge about international market requirements and certification processes.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend this year’s exhibition. The gathering promises to be an energetic showcase of Ghana’s industrial capabilities and cultural creativity.

For businesses seeking growth opportunities or investors exploring homegrown innovation, the September event offers unique access to Ghana’s emerging economic sectors.