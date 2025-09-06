Ghana’s Biggest Trade Fair Opens, Championing Local Innovation

The 10th edition of the “This is Ghana” Exhibition opened Saturday at Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra, drawing thousands of visitors to Ghana’s largest showcase of locally manufactured products and services.

Powered by Channel One TV and Citi FM, the two-day event runs through Sunday, September 7, positioning itself as the country’s premier platform for promoting homegrown innovation and export-ready businesses.

The exhibition brings together entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and service providers from across Ghana, creating a vibrant marketplace where traditional crafts meet cutting-edge technology. Interactive showcases and live demonstrations offer visitors hands-on experiences while providing exhibitors with networking opportunities and investor access.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) is using the platform to scout and support small and medium enterprises, emphasizing the event’s role in developing Ghana’s export capacity. The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) is highlighting women and youth-led enterprises, underscoring the government’s focus on inclusive economic development.

The exhibition addresses persistent challenges facing Ghanaian businesses, including high production costs, limited infrastructure, and quality consistency issues. Marketing and distribution barriers, coupled with regulatory hurdles, often disadvantage local products against imported alternatives.

Perhaps most significant is the exhibition’s mission to combat the widespread perception that foreign goods are superior to local alternatives. By spotlighting high-quality, innovative products that meet international standards, organizers aim to shift consumer attitudes and build confidence in Ghanaian manufacturing.

ePac Flexible Packaging is demonstrating how innovative packaging can transform local products, while MTN Ghana has assured seamless digital transactions for exhibitors and patrons, highlighting the integration of technology in supporting local commerce.

The event reflects Ghana’s broader economic strategy of import substitution and export diversification. Government agencies and private sector partners are collaborating to identify promising enterprises that could scale into regional and international markets.

The exhibition opens daily at 10 a.m. and continues through Sunday, offering visitors opportunities to experience Ghana’s entrepreneurial creativity while supporting businesses that represent the country’s economic future.

The “This is Ghana” Exhibition has evolved from its earlier editions to become a critical platform for business development, investor matchmaking, and market validation. Its success reflects growing recognition that local production capabilities are essential for economic resilience and sustainable development.

As Ghana seeks to reduce import dependency and strengthen its manufacturing base, events like this exhibition provide crucial visibility for enterprises ready to compete domestically and internationally. The emphasis on quality, innovation, and value addition signals a maturation of Ghana’s business ecosystem.

The exhibition concludes Sunday evening, but its impact on participating businesses and the broader conversation about supporting local production will likely extend well beyond the two-day showcase.