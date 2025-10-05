Ghana’s Betting Fraud Surges While Rest of Africa Shows Improvement

The numbers expose an uncomfortable divergence. While Africa’s iGaming sector reduced fraud by 14.7% over the past two years, Ghana moved in the opposite direction. Fraud in the country’s betting industry more than doubled between Q2 2024 and Q2 2025, jumping from 2.33% to 5.76% of verification attempts.

That’s according to recent findings by Sumsub, a verification platform that tracks identity fraud across the gaming sector. The data suggests Ghana’s compliance systems aren’t keeping pace with increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics, even as other African markets demonstrate that stronger verification processes can reduce fraudulent activity without strangling growth.

Ghana’s overall identity fraud rate across all industries reached 3.94% in Q2 2025, nearly double the continental average of 2.27%. The gap is particularly stark in iGaming, where the country’s fraud rate of 5.76% stands well above Africa’s sector average.

Hannes Bezuidenhout, Vice President of Sales for Africa at Sumsub, framed the situation bluntly. “Ghana’s numbers show a different trajectory from the continent,” he said. “While Africa has demonstrated that investment in robust verification reduces fraud without slowing down growth, Ghana’s experience highlights what happens when fraudsters move faster than compliance systems.”

The global context makes Ghana’s situation more concerning. Worldwide, identity fraud in iGaming nearly doubled from 0.70% in 2023 to 1.39% in early 2025, according to Sumsub’s State of Identity Verification in the iGaming Industry 2025 report. More than 82% of surveyed operators reported increased fraud attempts. Latin America saw fraud rise almost 32%, while mature markets in Europe and North America experienced steady increases.

Africa bucked that trend overall, with fraud declining as operators adopted stronger verification and invested in compliance technology. But Ghana’s experience suggests regional averages can mask significant country level problems.

The continent’s verification pass rate of 68.98% still lags global averages of 80 to 90%, indicating friction in the user experience that could cost operators revenue. Richy Emah, Regional Business Development Director for North and West Africa at Sumsub, noted the tension between security and usability. “The gap in pass rates compared to mature markets shows that players still face friction, and operators risk losing revenue,” he said.

Fraud patterns are evolving in ways that challenge traditional verification approaches. Sumsub’s report highlights that fraud attempts spike during off-hours, particularly between 4 AM and 8 AM when compliance coverage tends to be thinner. That timing suggests fraudsters deliberately target periods when human oversight is minimal.

The attack surface has also expanded beyond initial registration. Some 41.9% of operators report that deposit stages see the highest fraud levels, indicating criminals are bypassing sign up verification and targeting transaction processes instead.

Artificial intelligence powered fraud represents perhaps the most significant emerging threat. The use of deepfakes in identity verification attempts rose 700% globally between 2024 and 2025. That acceleration reflects both improving AI technology and fraudsters’ willingness to adopt sophisticated tools.

Sumsub recommends continuous verification across the entire player journey, including deposits and withdrawals, rather than treating identity checks as a one time registration requirement. The company also promotes innovations like non-document verification and reusable Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, which have reduced average onboarding times to just 25 seconds globally while strengthening fraud resistance.

African governments are responding with tighter regulations. South Africa’s Travel Rule requires stricter data collection for cryptocurrency transactions. Nigeria’s National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has increased oversight of unlicensed platforms. Kenya has moved to integrate betting operators with national identification databases.

For Ghana, the sharp fraud increase puts pressure on both regulators and operators. The Gaming Commission of Ghana has licensing authority and regulatory oversight, but enforcement mechanisms and technological sophistication matter as much as formal rules.

The economic stakes are significant. Ghana’s betting industry has grown substantially over the past decade, particularly among younger demographics with smartphone access. If fraud rates continue climbing while verification pass rates remain low, legitimate operators face a squeeze: they either absorb rising fraud losses or implement stricter verification that drives potential customers to unlicensed platforms with weaker controls.

That dynamic creates perverse incentives. Licensed operators that invest heavily in fraud prevention may lose market share to less scrupulous competitors willing to accept higher fraud rates in exchange for easier onboarding. Without consistent regulatory enforcement, responsible operators get penalized for doing the right thing.

Emah characterized the choice facing Ghanaian operators directly. “They can continue to absorb rising fraud losses, or they can invest now in the kind of AI powered fraud prevention systems that will not only protect their platforms but also unlock smoother experiences for genuine players,” he said.

Whether operators make that investment depends partly on regulatory pressure and partly on whether they view fraud prevention as cost center or competitive advantage. The continental trend suggests strong verification can coexist with growth, but Ghana’s numbers indicate many local operators haven’t reached that conclusion yet.

The Sumsub report draws on data covering more than three million fraud attempts across three years, plus survey feedback from over 100 iGaming operators worldwide. The methodology provides reasonable confidence in the trends identified, though specific country level data relies on smaller sample sizes.

For Ghana’s betting sector, the trajectory is clear even if the solutions remain contested. Fraud is accelerating, verification systems are lagging, and the gap between local performance and continental averages is widening. How quickly that changes will depend on regulatory will, operator investment, and whether the industry treats 2025’s fraud spike as wake up call or accepts it as cost of doing business.