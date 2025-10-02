Ghana’s Betting Fraud Doubles While Rest of Africa Cuts Losses

Ghana’s online gambling sector is heading in the opposite direction from the rest of the continent when it comes to fraud, according to new data that shows the country struggling with verification gaps even as neighbors make progress.

The numbers paint a troubling picture. Fraud in Ghana’s iGaming sector more than doubled within twelve months, jumping from 2.33% in Q2 2024 to 5.76% in Q2 2025, according to findings released this week by Sumsub, a verification platform that analyzed millions of transactions across the industry.

That surge stands in sharp contrast to continental trends. Africa’s iGaming sector as a whole achieved a 14.7% reduction in fraud over the past two years, suggesting that while other markets invested in stronger compliance systems, Ghana fell behind.

The broader identity fraud picture looks equally concerning. Ghana’s overall identity fraud rate across all industries climbed to 3.94% in Q2 2025—almost double the continental average of 2.27%.

“Ghana’s numbers show a different trajectory from the continent,” Hannes Bezuidenhout, Sumsub’s Vice President for Africa Sales, said in a statement. He described the situation as “a wake-up call for operators to close the gap with AI-driven solutions and continuous monitoring.”

The timing is awkward. Just last month, Ghana’s Gaming Commission mandated that all licensed gambling operators implement biometric identity verification systems, giving them 30 days to integrate fingerprint or facial recognition checks. Whether that directive came too late to prevent the Q2 surge remains unclear.

Globally, fraud in online gambling is accelerating. Identity fraud in the iGaming sector nearly doubled worldwide, rising from 0.70% in 2023 to 1.39% in early 2025, with more than 82% of surveyed operators reporting increased fraud attempts. Latin America recorded the steepest jump, with fraud rising by almost 32%.

But Africa’s overall decline makes Ghana’s spike more notable. The continent’s verification pass rate now stands at 68.98%, lagging behind global averages of 80-90%, which means legitimate players still face friction even as fraudsters find ways through.

Sumsub’s research reveals shifting fraud tactics that may explain why Ghana is struggling. Fraud attempts now spike between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. when compliance coverage is thin, and 41.9% of operators report that deposit stages see the highest attack levels—not just registration, where most verification happens.

AI-powered fraud, including deepfakes, rose by 700% globally between 2024 and 2025, raising questions about whether Ghana’s operators have the technology to detect increasingly sophisticated schemes.

“Operators in Ghana have a choice,” Richy Emah, Sumsub’s Regional Business Development Director for North and West Africa, warned. “They can continue to absorb rising fraud losses, or they can invest now in AI-powered fraud prevention systems that will protect their platforms and unlock smoother experiences for genuine players.”

The verification challenges come as Ghana’s betting industry faces other pressures, including regulatory scrutiny over youth gambling and concerns about psychological impacts. The fraud surge adds another layer of complexity for an industry trying to balance growth with responsible operations.