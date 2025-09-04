Ghana’s Banking Sector Shows Divergent Recovery Paths Amid Credit Quality Challenges

Ghana’s banking sector delivered mixed results in the first half of 2025, with leading institutions strengthening capital positions while others grapple with deteriorating loan portfolios, highlighting the uneven pace of recovery across the financial system.

Analysis of unaudited half-year financial statements from eight major banks reveals a sector increasingly divided between resilient institutions and those struggling with mounting credit pressures, creating implications for lending capacity and economic growth support.

Standard Chartered Ghana emerged as the sector’s standout performer, maintaining the strongest capital adequacy ratio at 30.75%, up from 28.81% in June 2024, while achieving dramatic improvement in asset quality with non-performing loans plunging to 13.17% from 28.96% year-over-year.

The foreign-owned institution’s performance underscores the benefits of conservative risk management and robust capital planning during Ghana’s economic turbulence. Standard Chartered’s ability to reduce NPLs by more than half while strengthening capital provides a template for sector recovery strategies.

Societe Generale Ghana also demonstrated significant progress, raising its capital adequacy ratio to 22.70% from 16.67% while reducing non-performing loans to 17.9% from 21.15%. The improvements reflect successful risk management initiatives and strategic positioning during the country’s debt restructuring period.

Societe Generale Ghana reported strong H1 2025 profit growth, maintaining statutory liquidity requirements throughout both 2024 and 2025 periods. The bank’s shareholders and Bank of Ghana approved a 2024 dividend of GH¢0.34 per share, demonstrating sustained profitability despite challenging operating conditions.

GCB Bank, Ghana’s second-largest bank by market share according to the 2025 Ghana Banking Sector Survey, strengthened its capital position to 20.0% from 18.5% while reducing NPLs to 13.8% from 19.9%, signaling relative stability in the domestic banking segment.

Access Bank maintained exceptionally low non-performing loans at 3.41% compared to 3.26% previously, though its capital adequacy ratio declined slightly to 19.08% from 19.82%. The institution’s superior asset quality metrics highlight effective credit risk management capabilities.

Republic Bank Ghana showed modest improvement across key metrics, with capital adequacy rising to 18.89% from 15.44% and NPLs reducing marginally to 16.92% from 17.50%, indicating steady progress toward stronger financial health.

However, several institutions continue facing significant challenges that could constrain their operational capacity and regulatory compliance. These vulnerabilities highlight ongoing risks within Ghana’s banking sector despite broader economic stabilization efforts.

Calbank remains under pressure with capital adequacy staying low at 7.6%, up only marginally from 7.3%, while non-performing loans surged dramatically to 51.6% from 38.6%. This deterioration raises questions about the bank’s risk management practices and loan recovery capabilities.

Ecobank Ghana, despite being the largest bank by market share at 14.3%, experienced mixed results with capital adequacy improving to 16.9% from 13.22% but non-performing loans jumping significantly to 24.86% from 16.71%, suggesting challenges in credit quality management.

Agricultural Development Bank presents the sector’s most concerning case, reporting a negative capital adequacy ratio of -0.46% compared to -22.94% previously. While this represents improvement from extremely distressed levels, the bank remains technically insolvent with NPLs climbing to 71.08% from 66.88%.

The divergent performance patterns reflect varying institutional responses to Ghana’s economic challenges, including debt restructuring impacts, currency volatility, and elevated interest rate environments. Banks with stronger risk management frameworks and capital planning have outperformed peers facing operational difficulties.

Capital adequacy improvements across most institutions demonstrate successful efforts to strengthen buffers against potential losses. However, rising non-performing loans at several banks indicate ongoing stress in borrower repayment capacity, potentially limiting future lending growth.

The mixed results occur against a backdrop of Ghana’s broader economic recovery efforts. The International Finance Corporation maintains a $345 million investment portfolio in Ghana as of March 2025, supporting key sectors including access to finance initiatives that could benefit banking sector development.

Stock market performance has reflected banking sector optimism, with financial stocks outpacing broader market performance. Standard Chartered Bank shares gained 14.2% year-to-date to close at 26.27 GHS on June 13, 2025, while Societe Generale Ghana increased 5.33% to GH¢1.58.

The sector’s uneven recovery presents both opportunities and risks for Ghana’s economic development. Well-capitalized banks with improving asset quality are positioned to support increased lending as economic conditions stabilize, potentially catalyzing private sector growth and investment.

Conversely, institutions facing capital constraints and deteriorating loan portfolios may limit credit availability, constraining economic growth potential. Regulatory intervention may be necessary to address the most distressed institutions while protecting depositor interests and financial system stability.

Looking ahead, the banking sector’s performance trajectory will significantly influence Ghana’s broader economic recovery. Continued progress in strengthening capital positions while addressing credit quality challenges remains essential for supporting sustainable growth and financial sector stability.

The Bank of Ghana’s supervisory actions and regulatory framework effectiveness will prove crucial in guiding sector recovery while ensuring that improved macroeconomic conditions translate into sustainable banking sector health and enhanced credit intermediation capacity.

For investors and stakeholders, the mixed results underscore the importance of institution-specific analysis rather than sector-wide generalizations. The growing performance gap between leading and lagging banks suggests that strategic positioning and risk management quality will increasingly determine individual institutional success.

The sector’s evolution reflects Ghana’s broader transition from crisis management toward sustainable recovery, with banking performance serving as both indicator and catalyst for economic development progress across multiple sectors and regions.