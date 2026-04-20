Ghana’s Bank Profits Soar, Customer Relief Lags

Ghana’s banking sector closed 2025 with its most profitable year on record, but the windfall has yet to translate into meaningfully lower borrowing costs or reduced fees for the customers and businesses that sustain these institutions.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) Banking Sector Developments Report, commercial banks collectively posted a profit after tax (PAT) of GH¢15.0 billion in 2025, up from GH¢10.4 billion in 2024, a 43.5 percent increase in a single year that outpaced the 26.2 percent growth recorded the previous year.

The scale of individual bank performances reinforces the picture. Stanbic Bank Ghana posted a PAT of GH¢1.61 billion, a 38.4 percent rise year-on-year, driven significantly by a 71 percent surge in trading revenue. GCB Bank PLC reported a profit before tax (PBT) of GH¢3.17 billion, a 67.4 percent year-on-year increase. Zenith Bank Ghana’s earnings approached the billion-cedi mark, while Standard Chartered Ghana posted GH¢804.21 million. The National Investment Bank (NIB) executed a historic turnaround, swinging from a GH¢2.8 million profit to GH¢343.9 million. United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana recorded a 148 percent jump in profit, while indigenous banks CalBank and OmniBSIC roughly doubled their earnings. Only a handful of banks, including Societe Generale Ghana, reported a decline, attributed to specific foreign exchange shifts and compressed margins.

The drivers of this profitability are well understood. Strong non-interest income, improved asset quality, reduced impairment charges following the post-debt restructuring recovery, and gains from trading and treasury operations all contributed. The macroeconomic environment, including a stronger cedi and declining inflation, also reduced foreign exchange losses and improved balance sheet valuations sector-wide.

For shareholders, the results translate into dividend prospects and rising equity values. For the customers standing at the other side of the counter, the reality is different.

Lending rates, while declining from their post-crisis peaks, remain elevated for small businesses and salaried workers seeking personal credit. The structural gap between the BoG’s policy rate, now at 14 percent, and commercial lending rates remains wide, meaning the benefit of monetary easing has passed through to banks more fully than to borrowers. Non-interest income, which includes service fees, transaction charges, and account maintenance costs, contributed substantially to sector-wide earnings growth, with fees and commissions rising 9.5 percent in 2025. For customers, these charges remain a persistent complaint.

The paradox is not unique to Ghana. In post-crisis recovery environments globally, banks tend to rebuild capital and earnings before credit conditions ease for retail and small business borrowers. What makes Ghana’s case notable is the speed and scale of the banking sector’s recovery relative to the pace at which relief has reached the broader economy.

Early 2026 data suggests the profit cycle is extending. CalBank reported GH¢102.0 million in profit in just the first quarter of 2026, pointing to continued momentum across the sector.

The BoG has been progressively cutting the policy rate and has introduced new non-performing loan guidelines to encourage credit expansion. Whether these regulatory signals translate into more competitive lending terms and lower service charges for ordinary customers will be the real measure of whether Ghana’s banking recovery becomes an economy-wide recovery, or remains a sector-specific one.