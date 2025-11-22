Ghana’s Baby Jet Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has reached his 40th birthday, marking four decades of a life defined by goalscoring brilliance, unwavering ambition, and moments that shaped African football history.

Born on November 22, 1985, in Accra, Gyan became the embodiment of Ghana’s football aspirations on the world stage. His journey from Liberty Professionals to becoming Africa’s most prolific World Cup goalscorer represents one of the continent’s finest sporting stories. Known affectionately as Baby Jet, he combined lethal finishing with explosive pace and positioning intelligence that troubled defenses across four continents.

Gyan holds Ghana’s all time scoring record with 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars, surpassing Abedi Pele’s previous mark in 2013. His six World Cup goals make him Africa’s leading scorer in the tournament’s history, a record that includes Ghana’s first ever goal at a FIFA World Cup against Czech Republic in 2006, scored just 68 seconds after kickoff.

The striker’s international career spanned 16 years, from his debut as a 17 year old against Somalia in November 2003 to his final appearance in 2019. He became the first African player to score in three consecutive World Cup tournaments, finding the net in 2006, 2010 and 2014. His performances at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa remain particularly memorable, where he scored three goals to help Ghana reach the quarterfinals before the controversial exit against Uruguay.

At club level, Gyan’s travels took him from Ghana to Italy, France, England, and the Middle East. He broke Sunderland’s transfer record when joining the Premier League club in 2010 for £13 million, scoring ten goals across two seasons in English football’s top flight. His most prolific spell came at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates, where he scored 128 goals in all competitions to become the club’s second highest scorer of all time.

The forward’s career wasn’t without heartbreak. His penalty miss against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal, after Luis Suarez’s handball on the goal line, denied Ghana a semifinal place and remains one of football’s most discussed moments. He faced similar disappointment at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal, missing another crucial penalty kick.

Beyond his scoring records, Gyan achieved the remarkable feat of scoring in nine consecutive major tournaments, combining World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations appearances. He participated in seven AFCON tournaments between 2006 and 2017, helping Ghana reach the final twice and finish third once. He remains Ghana’s highest scoring player in AFCON history.

Gyan retired from professional football on June 20, 2023, at age 37, ending a career that began two decades earlier with Liberty Professionals. His achievements earned him recognition as Ghana’s Player of the Decade for 2010 to 2020 at the Ghana Football Awards in 2021.

Off the pitch, Gyan built a business empire including Baby Jet Promotions, a boxing promotional company launched in 2012 to support young Ghanaian boxers. He also secured an Air Carrier License from Ghana’s Civil Aviation Authority in 2017 for Baby Jet Airlines, though the venture never launched commercial operations.

The striker married Gifty Gyan and they had three children together before their relationship faced difficulties. After filing for divorce in 2018 and requesting DNA testing, the court confirmed his paternity and finalized their divorce in 2023 following a lengthy legal process.

Gyan wore the number 3 shirt throughout most of his career, inspired by his brother Baffour, who also played professional football. His father Baffour Gyan Mensah and mother Cecilia Amoako supported his footballing dreams from childhood when he played street football in Accra neighborhoods.

As he enters this new decade of life, Gyan’s legacy extends beyond statistics and trophies. He inspired millions across Africa through performances that combined skill, determination and an infectious personality. His influence on Ghanaian football remains profound, having demonstrated what African players could achieve on the world’s biggest stages while maintaining pride in their continental identity.