Ghana’s Aviation Authority Charts Course for Growth and Safety

Ghana’s aviation leaders are planning for the future amid rising passenger numbers and new global challenges.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority just wrapped up a three-day strategy workshop to review this year’s performance and draft its corporate plan for the next three years.

Acting Director-General Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur called for innovation to keep pace with the industry’s growth. He reported that air travel remains the world’s safest transport mode thanks to strict protocols and advanced technology. But he warned that cybersecurity, climate change, and increasing traffic demand constant adaptation.

The Authority is moving forward with key projects, including a new Air Traffic Control Tower that is already 28 percent complete. A recently opened Air Navigation Services Complex and a new passenger complaint portal also highlight efforts to improve efficiency and service.

Board Chairman Simon Allotey stressed that safety and operational excellence must remain top priorities. The new strategic plan will align with global aviation goals, including a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The question is how quickly these plans can translate into tangible improvements for passengers and operators.