Ghana’s Auto Ambition Stalls as Policy Undermines Component Drive

Ghana’s automotive sector faces a critical test of direction nearly seven years after launching a policy designed to attract vehicle assemblers and build a domestic manufacturing ecosystem, with experts warning that a weak local supplier base and a damaging tax policy shift are pulling in opposite directions.

The Ghana Automotive Development Policy, introduced in 2019, drew investments from Toyota, Volkswagen, Nissan and other original equipment manufacturers with promises of tax incentives and access to the 400-million-consumer Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) market and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Assembly operations have since grown, but the deeper ambition of developing local component production has not kept pace.

Samuel Adjei, Head of the Automobile Department at the Opportunity Industrialization Technical Institute (OTI), said the gap between assembly and component manufacturing remains the sector’s most fundamental weakness. Without a thriving supplier base producing seats, batteries, wiring harnesses, glass and metal parts locally, he warned, Ghana risks remaining a destination for assembling imported kits rather than evolving into an integrated manufacturing centre.

The concern is now more urgent following the removal of a 20 percent value added tax (VAT) exemption on applicable duties for locally assembled vehicles in the 2026 national budget. The Automobile Assemblers Association of Ghana (AAAG) has warned the policy change could force seven assembly plants to close and eliminate more than 400 skilled engineering jobs. AAAG members have collectively invested nearly $80 million in assembly facilities, equipment and workforce development.

The timing is particularly damaging. The Association of African Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) has identified component manufacturing and localisation as a continental priority for 2026, targeting at least five concrete component manufacturing investments across Africa, with Ghana among the markets where automotive policy implementation is being monitored.

The AfCFTA secretariat is finalising rules of origin for the automotive sector, with policies expected to mandate a minimum 40 percent local content in vehicles manufactured on the continent. For Ghana to benefit from that framework, it needs a functional supplier base. Currently, it does not have one at the required scale.

Adjei identified three structural barriers. Financing costs remain prohibitive for small and medium-sized manufacturers trying to invest in precision machinery and quality control systems. Energy and logistics expenses make locally produced components more expensive than imports. And the technical workforce for specialised roles in precision engineering, industrial design and quality assurance is still thin, despite output from technical and vocational institutions.

The Ghana automotive market is expected to grow from $2.02 billion in 2025 to $3.41 billion by 2031 at a 9.1 percent compound annual growth rate, but sustained growth will require more than demand. It requires the domestic supply infrastructure to capture value rather than transfer it abroad through component imports.

Countries Ghana often benchmarks itself against, including South Africa and Morocco, built their automotive sectors through decades of protected supplier development, mandatory local content thresholds and coordinated industrial policy. Ghana has the policy architecture but has not yet deployed it with equivalent force.

The window to course-correct remains open but is narrowing. If the VAT exemption is not restored and targeted support for component manufacturers not introduced, the assembly investment the country spent years attracting may begin to unravel before the deeper manufacturing ambition has had a chance to take hold.