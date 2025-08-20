Ghana’s Auto Ambition Hamstrung by Missing Parts Policy

Ghana’s ambition to become a car manufacturing hub for West Africa is hitting a major roadblock.

Industry executives and analysts warn that the continued delay of a national policy for making auto components is threatening the entire venture. Without it, they say, the country will remain little more than an assembly point for imported parts.

The government’s Automotive Development Policy successfully attracted global brands like Volkswagen, Toyota, and Nissan to set up local assembly plants starting in 2019. But the real economic value, which includes jobs and skills development, lies in manufacturing the parts themselves. Right now, nearly everything from batteries to electronics is brought in from abroad, limiting the benefits for Ghanaians.

Jeffrey Oppong Peprah, who leads Volkswagen Ghana, has been vocal about the need for change. He argues that assembly is just the first step. A true automotive industry requires a full ecosystem of local suppliers to support it. Globally, parts manufacturing creates the vast majority of auto sector jobs, a potential boon for any economy.

Complicating matters is Ghana’s massive market for second-hand cars and their spare parts. Hubs like Abossey Okai in Accra offer cheap alternatives that make it difficult for new, locally assembled vehicles to compete on price. This reality is discouraging investment in scaling up operations, according to Samuel Adjei, an automobile specialist.

How can you motivate a company to manufacture here, he asks, when it cannot even turn a profit on assembly due to this competition? Automakers fear that without policy intervention to level the playing field, their nascent efforts will be overwhelmed by used imports.

The regional race is also heating up. Neighbors like Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire are already rolling out incentives to attract producers of batteries and other components. Under the African Continental Free Trade Area, Ghana’s strategic location could win it major regional contracts, but only if it can offer a complete supply chain.

The delay puts potential local entrepreneurs in a bind. Small and medium-sized enterprises in metalworking or plastics could find new customers in the auto industry. They need support to meet international quality standards and access financing, something a clear policy would address.

Stakeholders are urging the government to fast-track a components manufacturing framework that has been debated since 2021. The Ministry of Trade and Industry has indicated a new policy could come by early 2026, but many feel that timeline risks missing a critical window. Without moving quickly to build what comes after assembly, Ghana may find itself stuck in the passenger seat.