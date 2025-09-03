Ghana’s ASPIRE Summit Challenges Entrepreneurs to ‘Do the Unusual’

The seventh annual ASPIRE Entrepreneurship and Career Development Summit concluded in Accra Tuesday, urging business leaders to embrace unconventional strategies for sustainable growth and innovation.

Under the theme “Doing the Unusual,” the summit attracted thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and career professionals who engaged in discussions about bold business strategies that challenge conventional thinking. The event reinforced Ghana’s growing reputation as a hub for entrepreneurial development in West Africa.

High-profile speakers included serial entrepreneur Empress Jamila, Nyonyo Essentials founder Chichi Yakubu, and customer experience consultant Amanda Akushie. Each shared practical insights from their entrepreneurial journeys, focusing on sustainable enterprise development and innovative leadership approaches.

“Your name should be the unusual. Your innovation should be unusual. Don’t copy—if you do not serve, you cannot lead,” said Empress Jamila, emphasizing the importance of authentic business models that can outlast their founders.

Summit convenor Elizabeth Owusu-Boadi challenged participants to break from traditional thinking patterns. “Opportunities often come disguised as challenges, and progress belongs to those willing to take that extra step,” she said during opening remarks.

The summit announced plans for a Skills Development Project launching later this year, which will provide hands-on training in innovation, crafts, and entrepreneurship. This initiative extends ASPIRE’s mission beyond inspirational content to practical skill-building opportunities.

Speakers delivered candid reflections on entrepreneurial challenges. Chichi Yakubu encouraged authenticity in business relationships, noting that “a client can become a friend quicker than a friend becoming a client.” She urged entrepreneurs to share their authentic stories while emphasizing continuous learning for growth and sustainability.

Amanda Akushie focused on operational excellence, telling participants to “be ready to put in the strategies and systems to do the unusual in your business.” Sheena Sue Biney, General Manager of Wope Car, emphasized personal leadership, declaring “the unusual is me” and advocating for integrity-driven management.

Beyond keynote presentations, the summit featured networking sessions, mentorship opportunities, and youth enterprise showcases. Participants engaged in pitch sessions and attended workshops covering digital tools, financial literacy, personal branding, and leadership development.

The summit’s objectives align with UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 1 (No Poverty) and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), by providing employability skills and encouraging sustainable business practices among participants.

ASPIRE has evolved into one of Ghana’s most recognized platforms for entrepreneurship and career development. Organizers expressed gratitude to sponsors, partners, and volunteers while announcing that planning for ASPIRE 2026 is already underway.

The summit’s emphasis on unconventional thinking reflects broader trends in Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, where young business leaders are increasingly challenging traditional approaches to commerce and innovation.

International development consultant Toyin Dania joined other speakers in reinforcing the summit’s core message that sustainable success requires courage to pursue untested strategies and maintain resilience in the face of conventional expectations.