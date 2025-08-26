Ghana’s anti-crime agency seizes 100 stolen luxury cars

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has seized 100 stolen luxury vehicles in what officials describe as one of the country’s largest operations against international car theft syndicates.

The anti-corruption agency is investigating another 300 suspected stolen cars with help from Interpol, the FBI, and Canadian police.

Most of the recovered vehicles were high-end models including Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Lexus, and BMW X7 series cars stolen from owners in the United States and Canada. Criminal networks then shipped the vehicles to Ghana using forged documents, according to EOCO officials.

Leo Antony Siamah, head of legal affairs at EOCO, said the stolen cars often reach innocent buyers before their theft is reported abroad. The agency warns Ghanaians to verify unusual car deals and be suspicious of prices significantly below market rates.

“Some unscrupulous individuals are posing as officials from EOCO and seizing vehicles,” Siamah cautioned. “The public must verify the identity of such persons before cooperating with them.”

The warning comes as EOCO intensifies its crackdown on transnational crime networks that have made Ghana a destination for stolen luxury vehicles. Officials say the trade damages the country’s international reputation and creates problems for legitimate car buyers.

Criminal syndicates typically target high-value vehicles with strong resale demand, Siamah explained. Popular targets include Rolls-Royce, Cadillac Escalade, Dodge Ram, Ford F150, and Honda CR-V models. The thieves often tamper with vehicle identification numbers and plant GPS trackers in rearview mirrors.

EOCO advises potential buyers to cross-check VIN numbers in multiple locations on vehicles and verify car histories through services like Carfax and AutoCheck. The agency also recommends consulting EOCO or Interpol before purchasing expensive imported cars.

The seizures are part of broader regional efforts to combat vehicle theft. An Interpol operation across 11 West African countries in April uncovered 150 stolen luxury cars and resulted in more than 75 arrests.

EOCO operates under the Economic and Organised Crime Office Act of 2010, which gives it authority to investigate money laundering, cybercrime, tax fraud, and financial crimes against the state. The agency works closely with the Ghana Revenue Authority and port authorities to strengthen vehicle verification processes.

Officials acknowledge challenges in tracking assets with complex cross-border ownership structures and say limited resources hamper investigations. EOCO has stepped up lifestyle audits to identify individuals with assets that don’t match their declared incomes.

The agency continues engaging car dealers, garage owners, and consumers to prevent Ghana from becoming what Siamah called “a safe haven for transnational criminal syndicates.”