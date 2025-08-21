Ghana’s Ambitious Infrastructure Plan Faces Funding Uncertainty

Ghana’s $10 billion Big Push infrastructure program may be at risk due to overreliance on oil and mineral revenues, according to a leading policy think tank.

The Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy warns that without more stable financing, the ambitious road and connectivity project could stall.

Benjamin Nsiah, executive director of CEMSE, says the government must identify alternative funding sources soon. He cautions that depending heavily on extractive industry revenues which often fluctuate with global market prices could leave critical projects unfinished.

The Big Push agenda is a central piece of President John Mahama’s economic strategy. It aims to improve road networks, boost trade, and support job creation across the country. Roads Minister Kwame Agbodza has previously emphasized the program’s role in strengthening regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

In early April, the government met with World Bank representatives to discuss potential support. But analysts suggest that beyond multilateral partnerships, Ghana should also consider private investment, public-private partnerships, and infrastructure bonds to close the funding gap.

Will these options be pursued in time? For now, the success of the Big Push remains closely tied to the volatile fortunes of the oil and mining sectors.