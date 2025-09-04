Ghana’s Allotey Climbs to 15th in WBO Rankings

Ghana’s Theophilus Allotey has advanced to 15th position in the World Boxing Organization bantamweight rankings following his impressive victory over Daniel Gorsh for the WBO Africa Bantamweight title.

The 23-year-old fighter, known as “Lopez,” captured the continental crown in June during the “Battle of the Beasts” event at Bukom Boxing Arena, defeating Gorsh by unanimous decision with scorecards reading 117-111, 118-110, and 118-110.

Allotey’s victory came at the Bukom Boxing Arena as part of Legacy Rise Sports’ major boxing promotion, establishing him as a rising force in the bantamweight division. The bronze medalist from the 2023 African Games in Accra has maintained his undefeated professional record through nine fights.

The ranking advancement represents significant progress for Ghana boxing on the international stage. Allotey now holds recognition from multiple sanctioning bodies, ranking 8th with the IBO International and 9th with the IBC, demonstrating his growing global profile across boxing organizations.

Training at Wisdom Boxing Gym under coach Dr. Ofori Asare, Allotey’s camp celebrated the WBO ranking news with enthusiasm. The achievement has inspired other boxers at the facility, with teammates pledging to intensify their training efforts following their colleague’s success.

Manager Sarah Lotus Asare praised Allotey’s dedication and work ethic in achieving this milestone. The ranking positions him within striking distance of world title opportunities, as WBO regulations typically require top-15 contenders for mandatory title eliminators.

Coach Dr. Asare has appealed for corporate support as Team Allotey prepares for a potential WBC International title shot. The additional championship opportunity would further elevate the fighter’s international standing and provide another pathway toward world title contention.

Currently holding the UBO Africa and National Super Flyweight Championship alongside his newly acquired WBO Africa Bantamweight title, Allotey has demonstrated versatility across weight classes while maintaining his perfect professional record.

The Accra-born fighter has emerged as a leading candidate for the 2025 SWAG Boxer of the Year Award, recognizing his achievements both domestically and internationally. His rapid ascent through professional rankings reflects the strength of Ghana’s boxing development programs.

Born June 11, 2002, Allotey progressed through Ghana’s junior boxing system before joining the Black Bombers national team, representing his country in international amateur competition before transitioning to professional boxing.

The bantamweight division currently features Japanese champions Junto Nakatani and Yoshiki Takei holding major world titles, with the WBO rankings providing Allotey a potential path toward future championship opportunities.

Ghana boxing continues building momentum internationally, with Allotey joining other national fighters competing at world-class levels. His advancement reflects the country’s investment in boxing infrastructure and coaching development programs.

The fighter’s management team expects additional ranking improvements following future victories, particularly if he secures the proposed WBC International title in upcoming months. Such achievements would position him for potential world title eliminators against established division leaders.