Ghana’s AI ambitions gain momentum – but energy will be key

Ghana aims to take its place as one of the prominent players on the international digital stage – that includes scaling the country’s data-centres as the AI boom continues picking up pace. However, for data-centres to work around the clock and meet the ever-increasing demand, a stable and powerful energy supply is a must. The question becomes strategic then: which energy source can be relied upon as Ghana cements its leading position in West Africa?

Let us look at the overall picture first: Ghana is launching an overarching national AI strategy. It rests on four pillars: data as a national asset; improved infrastructure to support AI incorporation and widespread usage; talent development and, finally, governance and policy: ensuring civil servants and citizens tangibly benefit from AI.

The country has also signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates, one that includes a staggering $1 billion investment to develop an ‘integrated innovation and artificial intelligence hub’. Almost $400m from that sum will go towards improving AI infrastructure.

Finally, Ghana’s largest telecommunications provider MTN pledged another $1 billion over the next three years to strengthen the digital infrastructure. The investment will support 4G and 5G coverage expansion, large-scale data centres’ development, as well cloud computing and AI improvement.

This is where a potential challenge emerges: cutting-edge data hubs, advanced cloud and AI infrastructure all require an uninterrupted and reliable power source. Without one, advanced technologies can put a considerable strain on the existing system as AI’s share is projected to double by 2030. The country has stayed ahead of the game so far: as demand nearly tripled between 2010 and 2024, so did installed capacities.

However, Ghana’s energy balance might make the current digital course more challenging. Around 65-70% of its electricity production rests on imported fuels such as gas and oil – making the country susceptible to price fluctuations. A further 25-30% comes from hydropower, where a different problem occurs: droughts and uneven rainfall mean hydropower can not offer 24/7 stability throughout the year. Power outages – known as dumsor – occurred regularly in 2025, with unpaid gas bills and grid stability cited as likely causes. What this ultimately highlights is the growing need for reliable baseload power – electricity that can be supplied continuously, regardless of external conditions.

Under these circumstances, power sources which can guarantee stable uninterrupted generation should become part of the discussion. Nuclear energy is one such option: it is being considered globally as a centrepiece behind the AI revolution. Nuclear power sources do not depend on weather, nor are they affected by market price fluctuations – unlike fossil fuels.

Many African countries are taking note: South Africa is aiming to increase nuclear capacity, El-Dabaa power plant is under construction in Egypt, while Ethiopia and Nigeria have both signed agreements to build nuclear power plants of their own.

Ghana itself has an operational nuclear research reactor in GHARR-1 and is considering several locations to start building a bona fide nuclear power plant. Another option – which is relatively quick to implement and scale – is small modular reactors (SMRs). Small modular reactors can also be tied to industrial clusters to power specific locations – such as data centres.

A slew of African countries is already in talks with global vendors about building small modular reactors. Companies such as EDF, NuScale Power, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, and Rosatom are engaging with governments across the continent, offering a range of cooperation formats – from feasibility assessments and regulatory advice to broader, long-term energy partnerships.

Although SMRs are yet to be deployed in Africa, the growing early-stage collaboration points to increasing interest in nuclear power as a component of national energy systems. Ghana is one of multiple countries on the continent – alongside Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Zambia and Uganda – that are exploring nuclear options to secure a reliable electricity supply.

These partnerships give us an understanding of how African countries are tackling their issues and approach the evolution of their energy systems. And these developments are neither short-term nor tunnel-vision in nature. Governments are not just thinking about current needs and challenges: they are looking at a broader picture of how decisions made now tie into their future for the next several decades.

For Ghana, the country’s challenges in the energy sector go hand-in-hand with its aim to become a regional leader in the digital area. A lot is already being done: from developing a national strategy to making billion-dollar investments in infrastructure which can support advanced technology.

As Ghana’s aims and investment take shape, the question of how digital (r)evolution can be supported will circle back to the national energy balance. Reinforcing and diversifying the current mix can both support the country’s goal to become the regional innovation hub and lessen its dependence on factors outside its control.