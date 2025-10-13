Ghana’s Agrofood and Plastprintpack Sectors Poised for Growth

The 7th edition of agrofood & plastprintpack Ghana 2025 is just around the corner, and the excitement is building. Scheduled to take place from October 28 to 30, 2025, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, this premier gathering promises to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the latest trends and innovations in agribusiness development, food processing, sustainable packaging, and circular economy models.

A Platform for Collaboration

The event, organized by fairtrade and ACE GROUP in collaboration with Geovision, will feature a high-level conference program, international pavilions, and an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and products from over 15 countries. The Netherlands Pavilion, supported by strong institutional partners, will highlight Dutch innovation and sustainable agri-technology, while the International Trade Centre (ITC) Pavilion will bring together exhibitors from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire to promote South-South cooperation and business partnerships within West Africa.

Global Expertise on Show

With exhibitors from countries including China, Egypt, Germany, India, Kenya, South Africa, and South Korea, agrofood & plastprintpack Ghana 2025 offers a unique opportunity for Ghanaian and West African businesses to connect with global industry leaders. The South Africa Pavilion, supported by the Western Cape Government, will showcase advanced food, beverage, and packaging technologies from leading South African innovators.

Ghana’s Agrofood and Plastprintpack Sectors on the Rise

Ghana’s agrofood and plastprintpack sectors are experiencing significant growth, with investments in food and beverage technology increasing from €59 million in 2017 to €73 million in 2023. The country’s food trade is also on the rise, with imports worth US$1.8 billion and exports worth US$3.0 billion in 2023. The plastics technology sector is also growing, with imports increasing from €23 million in 2017 to €42 million in 2023.

Don’t Miss Out!

agrofood & plastprintpack Ghana 2025 is set to be the industry’s must-attend platform for networking, learning, and investment in West Africa. Mark your calendars for October 28-30, 2025, and join the conversation on shaping the future of Ghana’s agrofood and plastprintpack sectors.