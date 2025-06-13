Ghana’s Agricultural Boom Fails to Tame Soaring Food Prices

Ghana’s agriculture sector expanded by 6.6% in Q1 2025, with crops (6.7%) and livestock (5.6%) driving growth, according to Ghana Statistical Service data.

Yet this production surge has done little to curb food inflation, which remains stubbornly high at 22.8% – significantly above the national inflation rate of 18.4%.

The disconnect between bumper harvests and unaffordable food prices has puzzled economists. Staples like yam, plantain, and fish continue to strain household budgets despite increased agricultural output supported by government investments in irrigation and extension services.

Professor Peter Quartey of the University of Ghana notes the paradox: “It’s striking to see such strong agricultural growth while food prices remain elevated.” The ISSER director calls for urgent investigation into supply chain bottlenecks, suggesting transportation costs or market inefficiencies may be negating production gains.

This contradiction highlights systemic challenges in Ghana’s food distribution networks. While the GDP figures signal recovery, the real test lies in translating farm output into affordable meals – a crucial metric that currently undermines the sector’s impressive growth statistics.