Ghana’s Agri-Fair 2025 Connects Farmers to Markets with Discounted Sales

Over 100 agribusinesses will converge at Accra’s Efua Sutherland Children’s Park from June 20-22 for the annual Agri-Fair organized by Citi FM and Channel One TV.

The event creates a direct trading platform where farmers sell fresh produce, livestock, and aquaculture products at farm-gate prices – with tomatoes, for example, offered 20-30% below typical market rates.

Citi FM Managing Director Samuel Attah-Mensah emphasized the fair’s dual purpose: “We’re promoting Ghana’s agricultural potential while exposing systemic market access barriers,” he stated, noting how commercial poultry farmers from Afram Plains struggle against imported supermarket chicken. The initiative aligns with government agribusiness policies, bridging gaps between smallholders, commercial producers, and bulk buyers.

With perishability challenges underscoring the need for speed-to-market solutions, the fair enables immediate transactions alongside long-term buyer-seller partnerships. Organizers anticipate strong turnout from consumers, retailers, and entrepreneurs seeking discounted purchases or new supply chains in Ghana’s evolving agricultural sector.