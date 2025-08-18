Ghana’s AG Drops Duffuor Case, Spotlighting “Nolle Prosequi” Power

Ghana’s Attorney-General has discontinued all criminal proceedings against former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and associates tied to the 2018 collapse of uniBank.

The decision, announced in July 2025, invokes the constitutional power of nolle prosequi—Latin for “we shall no longer prosecute”—after defendants returned over 60% of funds allegedly lost through improper lending and financial misreporting.

Deputy Attorney-General confirmed the move followed “significant recovery of public money,” avoiding a potentially protracted trial. UniBank was among several Ghanaian banks shuttered during the Bank of Ghana’s clean-up for insolvency and regulatory breaches.

How Nolle Prosequi Works



Under Article 88 of Ghana’s constitution, the Attorney-General holds exclusive authority to halt criminal cases pre-judgment without judicial approval. Key grounds include:

Substantial recovery of misappropriated funds

Insufficient evidence for conviction

Overriding public interest or national security concerns

Broader Implications



This case signals a pragmatic shift in prosecuting financial crimes, prioritizing swift asset recovery over lengthy trials. While efficient for replenishing public coffers and easing court burdens, it ignites debate:

Supporters argue it secures tangible restitution for taxpayers.

Critics warn it risks normalizing impunity for elites who can repay partial sums.

The outcome challenges Ghana’s balance between justice and expediency. As one legal scholar notes: “Recovery shouldn’t eclipse accountability—especially when public trust in banks is at stake.”

Will this encourage compliance or enable calculated wrongdoing? The Duffuor precedent leaves Ghana’s financial and legal communities watching closely.