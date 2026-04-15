Ghana’s ADR Centre Moves Against Dispute Resolution on Air

Ghana’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre has issued a formal warning against the growing practice of settling disputes on radio, television, and live online platforms, saying such sessions undermine the legal integrity of professional mediation and arbitration.

In a press statement signed by the Centre’s Acting Executive Secretary, Dr. Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi, and released on Monday, April 14, 2026, the Centre said it was deeply concerned that individuals and media platforms were publicly conducting what they presented as dispute resolution without following any established legal or professional framework.

The ADR Centre, which draws its authority from section 114 of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010 (Act 798), said genuine ADR practice is built on consent, confidentiality, neutrality, and procedural fairness. It warned that broadcast sessions strip away these core safeguards, leaving disputing parties exposed to public scrutiny, reputational damage, and outcomes that carry no legal enforceability.

The Centre said it would take steps to address what it described as unregulated and unethical ADR-related activities, and announced plans to engage the National Media Commission (NMC) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to define how media institutions can responsibly promote dispute resolution without distorting its practice.

The statement stopped short of treating media involvement as inherently harmful. The Centre acknowledged that broadcast platforms play a legitimate role in raising public awareness about access to justice, drawing a clear distinction between education and substitution of formal processes.

Members of the public were urged to seek dispute resolution through the ADR Centre or duly recognised private ADR institutions, where trained and certified practitioners conduct proceedings in line with the law.

The warning comes weeks after Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie disclosed at the national ADR Week launch in March that 7,324 cases were referred to ADR across Ghana in 2025, with 4,195 successfully resolved through 336 trained mediators operating across 138 courts connected to the national programme.