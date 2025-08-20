Ghana’s ADB Returns to Profit After Government Rescue

Agricultural Development Bank PLC has staged a dramatic financial turnaround, moving from a deep loss to a profit after a crucial government intervention.

The bank reported a profit of 35 million Ghana cedis for 2024, a significant recovery from the 829 million cedis loss recorded the previous year. This reversal was fueled by a massive reduction in loan loss provisions and a substantial capital injection from the state.

The improvement didn’t happen by accident. The bank’s impairment charges on loans plummeted to 303 million cedis from 638 million cedis in 2023.

At the same time, the government stepped in with a renounceable rights issue that poured over 1.5 billion cedis into the bank’s capital base. This lifeline was essential because the bank’s capital adequacy ratio, while still negative at -3.15%, showed a marked improvement from its perilous -22.61% position a year earlier.

Despite the return to profitability, the bank remains below the regulatory capital threshold. Its principal shareholder, the Government of Ghana, has committed to a further recapitalization to meet the required minimum.

The Central Bank has granted a forbearance period extending to the end of 2025, giving ADB time to fully restore its financial health. The bank has also intensified its efforts to recover non-performing loans, which still make up a staggering 75% of its total loan book.

On the operational front, the bank saw its net interest income nearly double, and customer deposits grew robustly. This strengthened its liquidity position well above the regulatory requirement.

The directors affirm that the bank is a going concern, confident that with continued government support and successful recovery strategies, it will soon achieve full regulatory compliance and sustainable growth.