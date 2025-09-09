Ghana’s Achimota Mall Marks Decade Milestone with Customer Rewards

Achimota Retail Centre celebrates its 10th anniversary this month with a two-month festival of shopping deals and giveaways culminating October 29.

Located near St. John’s SHS on the Accra-Nsawam Highway, the mall opened on October 29, 2015, as a $60 million investment covering 35,790 square meters. The facility now serves as a major retail hub for northeast Accra residents with 42 shops and two anchor tenants.

The anniversary celebration launched September 5 with promotional activities including discount wheels, photo booths, and prize giveaways for customers showing purchase receipts. A “Mega Spin” event scheduled for October 10 will offer upgraded prizes, building toward the main celebration featuring television sets and refrigerators as grand prizes.

George Adjei-Ampofo, West Africa Regional Head of Lango Real Estates, which owns the property, said the mall achieved its goal of providing modern retail services to the community. “ARC is not just a shopping centre, but has become one of Accra’s main hubs for business, entertainment and social connections,” he stated.

The mall houses a mix of local and international retailers including Shoprite and Melcom as anchor tenants, alongside electronics, fashion, banking, dining, and entertainment options. Melcom joined as an anchor tenant in early 2025, expanding the center’s retail variety.

Centre Manager Alice Esi Coleman emphasized how the mall evolved beyond commerce into community connection. “Together with our customers and tenants, we have shared in life’s special moments, festive celebrations and amazing tenant and shopper engagements,” she said.

Mona Quartey Hage, Executive Director of The Chop Bar restaurant and founding tenant, praised the resilience shown by retailers and management since the 2015 opening. The mall addressed a significant gap in modern retail infrastructure for Accra’s northeastern suburbs.

The facility operates daily from 9 AM to 9 PM, serving both local residents and visitors from across greater Accra. Its strategic location on the major Accra-Nsawam highway provides accessibility for customers throughout the region.

Construction began in April 2014 and completed exactly 18 months later, representing significant private investment in Ghana’s retail infrastructure. The anniversary celebration runs through October, with special recognition planned for long-serving tenant businesses.

The milestone reflects broader growth in Ghana’s organized retail sector, as shopping malls increasingly serve as community gathering spaces beyond traditional commerce. Achimota Retail Centre’s decade of operation demonstrates sustained demand for modern retail experiences in emerging markets.

The October 29 finale will feature a retailer recognition ceremony honoring businesses that contributed to the mall’s success over the past decade. Customer loyalty programs and special promotions continue throughout the celebration period.