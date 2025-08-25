Ghana’s Accountant-General Dispels Debt Discrepancy Fears Before Parliament

Ghana’s Controller and Accountant-General’s Department has moved to reassure investors and the public after dismissing claims of a significant overstatement in the nation’s public debt.

Kwasi Agyei appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to clarify that previously reported discrepancies in the 2023 Whole of Government Accounts have been fully resolved.

The initial difference between the CAGD’s reported figure of GH¢861.4 billion and the Finance Ministry’s GH¢737.17 billion had sparked concerns about fiscal transparency. Agyei stated firmly that reconciliation efforts have validated his department’s accounting, asking the public to disregard suggestions of an overstated national debt. His position received backing from Assistant Auditor-General Paul Affram, who confirmed the accuracy of the reconciled figures.

This clarification comes at a sensitive time for Ghana’s economic landscape. The nation has been working to rebuild fiscal credibility following recent economic challenges and a comprehensive debt restructuring program. While Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio has shown remarkable improvement, dropping to 43.8 percent as of mid-2025 from over 90 percent in 2022, maintaining data consistency remains crucial for market confidence.

The Ministry of Finance delegation, led by Deputy Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko, reinforced the government’s commitment to enhanced fiscal reporting systems. The appearance before the parliamentary committee forms part of broader efforts to ensure accountability across public institutions as Ghana continues its economic recovery under the National Democratic Congress administration.

Financial analysts note that such data disputes, even when quickly resolved, can temporarily undermine investor trust in emerging markets. The swift clarification aims to prevent any potential damage to Ghana’s borrowing capabilities on international markets as the country seeks to maintain its improved creditworthiness.