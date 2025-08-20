Ghana’s Accountability Watchdog Vows to Guard Public Funds

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is tightening its grip on state spending, promising to protect every cedi of public money.

Chairperson Abena Osei-Asare declared that the committee will enforce stricter oversight and demand real consequences for financial mismanagement.

This isn’t just about reviews and reports. Parliament’s recommendations will be binding, and the Attorney-General may step in to ensure compliance. The goal is clear: rebuild public trust by showing that those who handle government funds are held responsible.

A recent case involving the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection illustrates the challenge. A former staff member who broke a bond agreement after a sponsored PhD must repay over GH¢54,000. The ministry claims the amount is lower and that partial payment was made, but auditors say they’ve seen no proof.

The conflicting reports frustrated committee members, with one calling it fraud and insisting guarantors also be held liable. Osei-Asare warned all agencies against using internal memos instead of solid evidence when answering audit queries.

The ministry’s leader, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has pledged full cooperation to recover the money. For Ghanaians tired of seeing resources vanish, this kind of scrutiny might be what finally turns the tide.