Ghana’s 5G Provider Vows Q4 Launch Despite Delays

Ghana’s exclusive 5G wholesale provider has pledged to meet a government-imposed year-end deadline after missing multiple previous targets, as pressure mounts to deliver the country’s first commercial fifth-generation network.

Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC) committed to activating 50 live 5G sites in Accra and Kumasi by the fourth quarter of 2025, connected through a cloud-based core network. The announcement comes after Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George extended the deadline from June 2025 to Q4 2025, warning of potential license review if targets are not met.

NGIC previously failed to meet its stated target of activating over 350 5G cell sites by June 2025, marking the third missed deadline since receiving its exclusive 10-year license. The company attributes delays to circumstances beyond its control, though specific details remain undisclosed.

In a written response to industry publication Techfocus24, NGIC emphasized its technical readiness and strategic partnerships. The company has secured agreements with Nokia as its primary equipment provider and advanced discussions with development finance institutions to support initial rollout financing.

A significant breakthrough involves securing partnership with American Tower Corporation Ghana, the country’s leading tower infrastructure company. This agreement provides NGIC access to thousands of existing tower sites nationwide, potentially accelerating expansion beyond the initial Accra-Kumasi deployment without duplicating infrastructure investments.

The partnership proves particularly important given tower companies’ previous reluctance to work with NGIC due to outstanding debts from legacy telecommunications operators. MTN had announced its readiness to roll out 5G in 2022, but the National Communications Authority refused to grant MTN the license as part of government plans for shared infrastructure.

However, significant challenges remain for consumer 5G access. While AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana have obtained connecting entity licenses to access NGIC’s network, market leader MTN Ghana has not yet applied for connection rights. MTN controls approximately 73% of Ghana’s overall telecommunications market and nearly 80% of mobile data services, making its participation crucial for widespread 5G adoption.

Minister George has warned that NGIC’s contract exclusivity clause could be revoked if full commercial operations do not begin by Q4 2025, escalating pressure on the consortium to deliver. The government views 5G rollout as a flagship component of Ghana’s digital infrastructure agenda.

NGIC’s wholesale model aims to provide neutral, cost-based infrastructure that telecommunications operators can access without major capital investments. The company promises transparent pricing models approved by the National Communications Authority, along with service guarantees covering network uptime, speed, and fault resolution timelines.

The delayed rollout reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s telecommunications sector, where operators face significant financial constraints and infrastructure funding gaps. NGIC positions itself as addressing these issues through shared infrastructure investment rather than competitive network deployment.

Beyond consumer applications, industry experts emphasize that 5G’s primary value lies in enterprise solutions including mining, oil and gas operations, logistics, smart manufacturing, AI-powered agriculture, advanced financial services, healthcare, and education systems.

NGIC received ceremonial launch recognition in November 2024, but actual commercial services remain pending. The company’s business model depends on telecommunications operators connecting to its network and delivering services to end consumers.

The National Communications Authority has indicated that internet service providers will receive connecting entity licenses and guidelines only six months after the wholesale network achieves live commercial status, potentially delaying broader market participation.

NGIC’s commitment to Q4 2025 delivery represents a critical test for Ghana’s shared infrastructure approach to 5G deployment. Success could establish a template for other African markets pursuing similar wholesale network strategies, while failure might prompt government reconsideration of exclusive licensing arrangements.

The company emphasized its determination to deliver for industry stakeholders, government priorities, and Ghana’s digital inclusion objectives. However, achieving commercial viability requires not only technical infrastructure completion but also successful operator partnerships and consumer demand development.

For Ghana’s digital economy ambitions, the 5G rollout timeline has become increasingly urgent as neighboring countries advance their own fifth-generation network deployments and global digital infrastructure competition intensifies.