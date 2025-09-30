Ghana’s 5G Delay Exposes Africa’s Digital Divide Dilemma

Ghana’s challenges mirror broader continental struggles. Kenya faces similar device affordability issues despite operators preparing for rollout.

Nigeria launched 5G early but confronts patchy coverage and low adoption, proving that network launch alone doesn’t guarantee success. South Africa leads the region, yet affordability gaps mean 5G remains accessible primarily to affluent users rather than the masses.

This represents Africa’s digital paradox: the continent is building subsea cables, data centers, and regional backbones at unprecedented speed, yet the “last mile” into people’s hands consistently lags behind infrastructure development.

If Ghana and neighboring countries postpone 5G deployment too long, they risk cementing digital second-class status. While other regions experiment with 5G-powered telemedicine, smart logistics, and immersive education, African small businesses and schools could remain stuck buffering on 3G networks.

The gap extends beyond technology into governance, financing, and policy design. Regulatory delays around spectrum allocation and licensing have slowed progress, while device costs remain prohibitive for most consumers.

Yet a “long way to go” can also mean time to get implementation right. Smart regulation could deliver fast, transparent spectrum decisions without endless bureaucratic delays. Telcos, banks, and manufacturers could design trade-in schemes or micro-loans helping people upgrade devices. Targeted rollouts focusing on health corridors, universities, and industrial parks could demonstrate real value before scaling nationwide.

Cross-border African collaboration offers particular promise. Shared device procurement, harmonized policy frameworks, and coordinated investment could lower costs for everyone rather than having each country reinvent solutions independently.

Despite the hurdles, Blewett affirmed 5G’s critical role in national development: “5G as a technology is important for expansion of our economy but it doesn’t mean 5G shouldn’t come”.

Industry analysts suggest that for 5G to achieve its potential in Ghana—particularly in high-growth sectors like fintech, e-commerce, and emerging AI applications—smartphone costs must fall substantially while government provides regulatory clarity on spectrum allocation and pricing, giving operators confidence to commit necessary multi-million dollar investments.

The real issue isn’t whether 5G arrives, but whether it’s treated as infrastructure for the few or essential service for the many. If Africa wants genuine digital transformation rather than elite connectivity, Ghana’s current moment represents a chance to spark continental rethinking about bridging policy, affordability, and innovation in integrated strategy.

Because here’s the uncomfortable truth: if Africa wants to compete globally, the continent can’t afford to keep buffering while the rest of the world moves forward. Ghana’s 5G delay is either a warning signal or a strategic pause—the choice lies in what comes next.