Ghana’s 5.4 Percent Inflation Does Not Mean Prices Are Falling

Ghana’s inflation rate fell to 5.4 percent in December 2025, down from 6.3 percent in November and marking a dramatic drop from 23.8 percent recorded in December 2024. Yet many Ghanaians remain unconvinced, saying they do not feel the relief in their daily spending.

The confusion centers on a fundamental misunderstanding about what inflation actually measures. Contrary to popular expectation, a falling inflation rate does not mean prices are coming down. It means prices are still rising, just more slowly than before.

This distinction matters because political communicators often suggest loosely that declining inflation equals declining prices. It sounds reassuring, but economically it is incorrect. The 5.4 percent rate means the cost of goods and services continues to climb across Ghana, only at a gentler pace than during the crisis years.

Inflation measures the speed at which prices change over time, not whether they rise or fall in absolute terms. When inflation stood at 54 percent in 2022, prices surged rapidly. Now at 5.4 percent, prices advance slowly but still move upward. Think of inflation as a car’s speedometer. At 120 kilometers per hour, the vehicle races dangerously fast. At 20 kilometers per hour, it rolls forward safely but has not stopped or reversed direction.

Disinflation is a decrease in the rate of inflation, meaning prices still increase but at a slower pace. Deflation is a sustained decrease in the price level of goods and services, which requires the inflation rate to fall below zero. Ghana is experiencing disinflation, not deflation.

Using the car analogy again, disinflation means slowing from 120 kilometers per hour to 20 but continuing to move forward. Deflation would mean shifting into reverse. The latter is rare and potentially harmful, as it can discourage business investment and lead to job losses when companies expect revenues to shrink.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) measures inflation using a basket of goods and services. This basket includes food, transport, rent, clothing, utilities, education, healthcare and dozens of other items. Each category carries a different weight based on how much households typically spend on it.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages account for 43 percent of the total weight in Ghana’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), while housing and utilities represent 10 percent, transport another 10 percent, and clothing and footwear 8 percent. The remaining categories include education, restaurants, recreation, health and financial services.

Because the basket combines many items with varying price movements, the overall inflation figure represents an average. Some prices may fall sharply while others rise steeply, yet the headline rate reflects the net change across the entire consumption basket.

This explains why one person may say things are cheaper now while another insists nothing has changed. Both observations can be accurate depending on which specific goods or services they purchase most frequently. Someone who buys large quantities of tomatoes, garden eggs and cabbage will feel genuine relief, as these items recorded price drops exceeding 40 percent in December. Meanwhile, a household relying heavily on charcoal, green plantain and ginger faces continued pressure, with those items posting inflation rates between 67 and 77 percent.

Food inflation eased to 4.9 percent in December 2025, compared with 6.6 percent in November 2025, reflecting slower price increases for key food items. Non-food inflation also moderated. Yet these are still positive rates, confirming that prices climbed month over month even as the pace of increase slowed.

The GSS accompanies its headline figures with granular data showing how each item in the basket contributes to overall inflation. This breakdown reveals which products drive price changes and where households experience the most acute cost pressures. Understanding these details helps explain why aggregate statistics sometimes clash with individual experiences.

The critical point is that 5.4 percent inflation signals disinflation, a welcome development after years of punishing price surges. It does not indicate deflation, which would mean prices are actually declining across the economy. Prices are not falling yet in Ghana. They simply are no longer running away at the breakneck speed witnessed in 2022 and early 2023.

The painful surge in costs has slowed substantially. The December figure is the lowest inflation recorded since May 2002, according to financial analyst Edem Kojo. The room is still warm, but the fire is no longer raging.

Managing expectations around inflation requires grasping this difference. Households waiting for prices to return to pre-crisis levels will likely face disappointment. Disinflation means the rate of increase is moderating, not that the accumulated price gains of recent years will reverse. Once prices rise, they rarely fall back to previous levels in the absence of deflation.

That reality can frustrate consumers whose wages have not kept pace with cumulative price increases since 2021. Even as the inflation rate normalizes, many Ghanaians confront a cost of living that remains significantly higher than four years ago. Prices for essentials like food, transport and utilities have compounded upward despite the recent slowdown in inflation.

The data nonetheless offers grounds for cautious optimism. A sustained period of low, stable inflation creates conditions for real wages to recover as nominal pay increases outpace price growth. It also supports business planning, investment decisions and household budgeting by reducing uncertainty about future costs.

The rate is now well within the Bank of Ghana’s medium-term target band of 8 percent, suggesting macroeconomic stability is returning. This opens space for the central bank to consider easing monetary policy, potentially lowering interest rates to make borrowing cheaper for businesses and consumers.

Governor Dr Johnson Asiama has already signaled his ambition to bring lending rates down to about 10 percent before the end of his tenure, raising expectations that sustained price stability could soon translate into cheaper credit. Lower borrowing costs would support economic activity and help households finance major purchases.

The path to full economic recovery extends beyond taming inflation alone. Sustaining the gains achieved in 2025 will require continued fiscal discipline, exchange rate stability, favorable global commodity prices and targeted interventions in sectors like agriculture where supply constraints fuel price volatility.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu noted that maintaining progress depends on prudent economic management and implementing key real sector elements in the budget, including agriculture related interventions. Regional price disparities also demand attention, with some areas experiencing inflation above 11 percent while others saw outright deflation.

For now, the core message is straightforward. Ghana’s 5.4 percent inflation means prices are rising more slowly, not falling. The distinction between disinflation and deflation matters for understanding what the numbers really mean and what households should expect in the months ahead. Understanding this difference helps keep the public conversation honest about the country’s economic trajectory.