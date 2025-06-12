Ghana’s 24-Hour Ports to Launch July 1 for Agricultural Export Boost

President John Dramani Mahama announced today that Ghana will implement round-the-clock operations at Tema and Takoradi ports beginning July 1, a move designed to strengthen the country’s agricultural export capacity.

The declaration came during his keynote address at the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2025 in Accra, where industry leaders and international partners gathered under the theme “Innovate, Transform, Sustain: Driving Growth in Ghana’s Horticultural Sector.”

“This initiative goes beyond extended working hours,” Mahama stated. “We’re building the necessary infrastructure, energy systems, security protocols and digital platforms to support continuous, high-value production and export operations.” The 24-hour port policy specifically targets perishable horticultural exports including pineapples, mangoes, chillies and herbs, aiming to reduce post-harvest losses currently estimated at 30% while increasing foreign exchange earnings.

The president framed the policy as part of Ghana’s broader transition from subsistence farming to a modernized agricultural economy. “Agriculture must evolve from smallholder survival to value-added, internationally competitive enterprise,” he said. “This sector is crucial for stabilizing our currency through exports and creating youth employment opportunities.”

Mahama detailed four key components of the government’s Feed Ghana program (2025-2028): expanded greenhouse farming through the Vegetable Development Project, nationwide Smart Agriculture Centers offering mechanization and climate advisory services, dedicated Agri-Industrial Zones with cold chain infrastructure, and Agribusiness Youth Clinics for skills training. “These are not future promises but current policy implementations,” he emphasized.

With Ghana’s non-traditional exports reaching $3.5 billion in 2024, primarily driven by horticulture, the government has set an ambitious $10 billion export target for 2030. Mahama called on financial institutions, particularly Ghana Exim Bank, to increase funding for agribusiness startups and invited international investors to participate as development partners rather than donors.

The president also highlighted regional collaboration opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area. “Imagine a value chain where Liberia grows ginger, Ghana processes it, Kenya packages it, and we export as one African brand,” Mahama proposed, outlining his vision for pan-continental agricultural integration.

Davies Korboe of the Federation of Agricultural and Green Enterprises stressed the urgency of addressing Ghana’s agricultural productivity gaps. “With global demand for tropical produce exceeding $320 billion annually, Ghana must overcome its yield limitations and post-harvest losses to compete effectively,” he said. Korboe particularly emphasized the need for financial sector reform, stating: “Our banking system must learn to fund business potential rather than demand excessive collateral.”

The 24-hour port initiative positions Ghana to capitalize on growing international demand for traceable, high-quality tropical produce while strengthening regional trade networks under AfCFTA. Industry analysts suggest the policy could increase Ghana’s horticultural export revenue by 40% within three years if supported by complementary investments in cold chain logistics and processing infrastructure.