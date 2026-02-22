Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Is Now Law. Critics Say It Falls Short

The 24-Hour Economy Authority Act is now on Ghana’s statute books. President John Dramani Mahama signed the bill into law on Thursday, February 19, 2026, less than two weeks after Parliament passed it on February 6, moving one of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s most prominent campaign promises from political commitment to legal framework in under two months. The speed of passage, however, has not silenced the sharpest critique the legislation faced during its parliamentary debate, a critique that resurfaced on Sunday and is likely to follow the policy into its implementation phase.

The Act establishes the 24-Hour Economy Authority as the central coordinating body for Ghana’s round-the-clock economic transformation agenda, anchored on three core pillars: Production Systems Development and Transformation, Development of Supply Chain and Market Systems, and Labour Development. The Authority is empowered to liaise with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), implement fiscal and monetary incentive regimes for qualifying businesses, and facilitate extended operations across sectors including manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, hospitality, transport, entertainment and retail.

At the signing ceremony at Jubilee House, attended by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Cabinet ministers, and the parliamentary clerk, President Mahama declared that the focus must now shift from strategy to execution. “The business sector is waiting, Ghanaian investors are waiting, foreign investors are waiting,” he said, describing the incentive package the Authority will roll out as the element most eagerly anticipated by the private sector.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minority Spokesperson on Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi, has maintained throughout the legislative process, and reiterated on Sunday, that the law as passed will not deliver what was promised to Ghanaian workers and young people. His central argument is structural. He argued that the Authority as constituted amounts to a duplication of functions already performed by the Ministry of Trade and Agribusiness and existing agencies such as the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and that the bill failed to specify which government agencies, for example the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), would be mandated to operate around the clock. He noted that the only provision directly aligned with the 24-hour economy concept was the proposed incentive regime for participating businesses. Without mandating specific operational changes in specific agencies, he said, the legislation creates a coordinating body without the authority to compel the shift that voters were promised.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga defended the design of the Authority as an intentional choice. He explained that the body is not meant to operate as the 24-hour economy itself but as a coordinating Secretariat working across sectors, and that the government had already injected capital into state-owned banks including the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and the National Investment Bank (NIB) to create the financial infrastructure needed to sustain private sector growth under the initiative.

The legislation’s near-term test will be the Pharmaceutical Innovation Park at Akuse, where land has been secured and anchor investors identified. The policy’s credibility will be measured by how many private manufacturing facilities are operational within that enclave within twelve months of the Act’s signing. Beyond Akuse, the Authority faces the challenge of making night-shift work genuinely attractive to private employers in an environment where inadequate street lighting, security concerns and unreliable electricity remain persistent deterrents to extended operations. The bill now exists. The harder work begins this week.