Ghana’s 2026 WASSCE Kicks Off with Oral English

Over 500,000 final-year Senior High School (SHS) students across Ghana began the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Wednesday, May 13, with the Oral English paper opening the nationwide assessment.

The start carries added significance this year. Ghana is rejoining the regional WASSCE system alongside fellow West African nations after years of conducting separate examinations, a break that followed disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) confirmed that all preparations are complete and materials have been distributed to hundreds of centres nationwide in line with the published timetable.

WAEC Head of Public Affairs John Kapi disclosed on Tuesday that the council deliberately held back the printing of question papers to cut off opportunities for malpractice and seal the integrity of the process.

“For every institution, what they need for the exams is ready,” Kapi said.

He assured candidates, parents and school administrators that all centres would run strictly on schedule as WASSCE continues over the coming weeks, covering both core and elective subjects.

In recent years, WAEC has sharply tightened its security framework, combining increased monitoring with active collaboration with law enforcement agencies to clamp down on examination fraud.