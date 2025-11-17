Ghana’s 2026 Budget Opens Billions in Business Opportunities

For many, the government’s 2026 Budget is just a fleeting document with huge numbers of government revenue and expenditure. However, for businesses, it is a roadmap of numerous opportunities.

In simple terms, the 2026 budget is a pointer for businesses to identify opportunities in the ensuing year. But it must be noted that these opportunities are for businesses that are willing to prepare, position and participate.

With billions of cedis earmarked for roads, schools, hospitals, agriculture, energy and local enterprise programmes, this speaks volumes to the private sector that there is work to be done, and there is space for every serious business to thrive. But opportunity does not reward wishful thinking. It rewards readiness in the form of clean books, strong proposals, credible track records, proper registrations and the right networks.

The High Street Journal has collated the sectors businesses can align themselves to take advantage of one of the biggest opportunities the government has unveiled in years.

Construction and civil engineering stands before an unprecedented wave of contracts. With GH¢30 billion for the Big Push, GH¢4.3 billion to the Roads Ministry, GH¢3 billion for the Road Maintenance Fund, GH¢828 million for agriculture enclave roads, GH¢500 million for district housing and allocations for schools, hospitals and sports facilities, the sector faces massive demand.

The potential benefactors in this sector are road contractors, construction firms, architects and surveyors, real estate companies and suppliers of cement, steel, asphalt, stones, sand, wood and roofing sheets. Businesses that want to benefit from this huge investment must complete all statutory certifications from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and Works and Housing classifications. They must strengthen partnerships with engineers and quantity surveyors and maintain clean financial records to qualify for Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Development Bank Ghana (DBG) and commercial financing. They must also engage Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) early, especially with 80% of District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) funds going directly to Assemblies.

The government is going to spend a huge amount on education. Some of the projects include the GH¢33.3 billion for the Ministry of Education, the GH¢9.9 billion for Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), the GH¢3 billion for kindergarten (KG), primary and junior high school (JHS) books, over 2 million mono desks and chairs, 200 buses and 200 pickups and 800 new basic school facilities.

This is going to be a boom opportunity for textbook printing, furniture manufacturing, bus and pickup supply, construction of school buildings and teachers’ bungalows and information and communications technology (ICT) equipment suppliers. Businesses in this category must upgrade production capacity and obtain prequalification with Ghana Education Service (GES), GetFund and the Public Procurement Authority (PPA). They must also prepare competitive pricing and strong delivery timelines.

Agriculture remains a central pillar in 2026, with GH¢2.2 billion allocated for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. A number of projects and works will be undertaken, including GH¢6.9 billion for the Oil Palm Finance Window, GH¢200 million for Buffer Stock, GH¢690 million for Farmer Service Centres, GH¢100 million for aquaculture and GH¢828 million for feeder roads.

The opportunity areas here are for agro input suppliers, tractor and machinery dealers, irrigation and greenhouse installers, out grower scheme managers, palm oil processors, transport and logistics companies and extension officers. Businesses and companies in these sectors must position themselves by building supply chains around major food belts and forming cooperatives or consortia to bid for large contracts.

The 2026 budget allocates a whopping GH¢15.2 billion for energy sector shortfall payments. It also allocates GH¢4.8 billion for legacy independent power producer (IPP) debt. Major projects include GH¢2 billion for Rural Electrification and Urban Intensification. This clears government arrears and signals renewed confidence for private investments in solar, mini grids and energy equipment.

With these allocations and projects, there are opportunities for electrical contractors, solar panel suppliers, mini grid installers, metering and cabling companies and energy consultancy firms. Businesses seeking opportunities in the sector must ensure all certifications are up to date and also build partnerships with IPPs and local assemblies.

There are also numerous allocations in the health sector, signalling numerous projects in the sector in 2026. Allocations include GH¢9 billion for National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) claims and essential medicines, GH¢2.3 billion for the Ghana Medical Care Trust, known as MahamaCares, GH¢600 million for three new regional hospitals, GH¢100 million to complete 10 Agenda 111 hospitals and GH¢79 million to upgrade seven hospitals.

The opportunity areas are for medical equipment suppliers, pharmaceutical companies, construction firms, ICT health system providers and diagnostic service companies. Companies must acquire Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) approvals, develop financing arrangements for long term supply and prepare comprehensive technical proposals.

With GH¢8.9 billion for DACF and a requirement that 80% flows directly to assemblies, thousands of district level projects will be executed. Opportunity areas are boreholes, bridges and culverts, market construction, sanitation with GH¢400 million for recycling plants and local supply of materials and equipment.

Those looking into this area must build relationships with District Works Departments, keep project documentation and register with assemblies as preferred suppliers.

Although smaller in size, allocations for the creative sector unlock niche opportunities. There is the allocation of GH¢20 million Film Fund, GH¢20 million Creative Arts Fund, GH¢200 million for mini stadiums and GH¢150 million for Black Stars World Cup participation. Opportunity areas are in film production, costume and fashion businesses, content creators, event organisers and sports infrastructure suppliers.

Businesses interested in this area must build partnerships within guilds and associations, create portfolios showcasing past work and pitch scalable, locally relevant projects.

The 2026 Budget is more than allocations. It is an open invitation for Ghanaian businesses to rise, build, produce and prosper. For those who prepare, the next year could be transformational. For those who hesitate, opportunity may pass them quietly by. This is not just a government budget. It is a pointer to business opportunities.