Ghana’s 2025 Inflation Target Appears Achievable, Economist Says

Renowned economist Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie has expressed cautious optimism about Ghana’s ability to meet its ambitious 11.9% inflation target by year-end, citing multiple favorable economic indicators.

The University of Ghana scholar attributes this positive outlook to three key factors: the cedi’s sustained appreciation, declining global commodity prices, and strict adherence to fiscal discipline under Ghana’s IMF program.

“The cedi’s appreciation has been instrumental in curbing inflation,” Dr. Sarkodie told The High Street Journal, noting the currency’s strength has helped reduce import costs significantly. Current inflation stands at 18%, down from previous highs, with core monetary indicators showing consistent decline since mid-2024 due to the Bank of Ghana’s tight monetary policies and reduced government expenditure.

While acknowledging the economic trade-offs – including high lending rates around 20% and constrained private sector credit – the economist emphasized these measures are necessary for achieving macroeconomic stability. “The government is prioritizing stabilization before pushing for growth,” he explained, projecting a return to pre-pandemic economic conditions by early 2026 if current policies hold.

Dr. Sarkodie warned that external risks like Middle East geopolitical tensions could disrupt progress by spiking global commodity prices. However, he remains confident Ghana can navigate these challenges through continued fiscal discipline and strategic management of natural resources including gold and lithium.