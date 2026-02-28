Ghana’s 14th Straight T-Bill Win: GH₵14.8bn Bids, Yields Fall Again

Ghana’s treasury bill market extended its unbroken run of investor appetite on Friday, February 28, 2026, as the latest auction recorded a 155 percent oversubscription, bringing the consecutive streak to 14 weeks and confirming that the sharp downward trajectory of short-term yields is firmly intact.

Investors submitted total bids of GHC14.822 billion against a government target of GHC5.81 billion, a surplus that reflects the continuing flood of excess liquidity into government paper. Exercising fiscal discipline, the government accepted GHC8.807 billion, taking in more than planned while declining to absorb the full volume of bids at rates it considered unfavourable.

Yields fell across all three tenors for another consecutive week. The 91-day bill declined to 6.45 percent, the 182-day bill eased to 8.18 percent, and the 364-day bill settled at 10.21 percent. To place those figures in context, the 91-day bill was trading above 27 percent as recently as December 2024, a collapse of more than 20 percentage points in 14 months that has fundamentally altered the economics of short-term government borrowing in Ghana.

The scale of demand and the repeated acceptance of bids above target highlight the government’s continued reliance on the short-term domestic market to manage cash flow needs, a pattern that leaves the Treasury exposed if market sentiment shifts.

The sustained oversubscription reflects two overlapping forces. Ghana’s headline inflation has fallen for 13 consecutive months, sliding from 23.5 percent in January 2025 to 3.8 percent in January 2026, a nearly 20 percentage point drop that has dramatically reduced the real cost of holding lower-yielding instruments. Simultaneously, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cut its monetary policy rate by a cumulative 1,000 basis points over the past year, bringing it to 15.50 percent and flooding the financial system with liquidity.

Banks and pension funds, with few alternative instruments offering comparable safety and short-term flexibility, have rotated heavily into government bills, a dynamic reinforced by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) of 2023 which constrained the longer-dated bond market.

The continued oversubscription signals growing investor confidence in government securities and helps the government borrow at lower interest rates, reducing its short-term debt servicing costs. Lower yields may also encourage banks and investors to channel funds into private sector lending, which could support business growth and economic activity.

The government has set a target of GHC5.81 billion for the next auction, Tender 1996, signalling a deliberate moderation in short-term borrowing requirements as it navigates the balance between capitalising on strong demand and managing its overall debt profile under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme conditions.