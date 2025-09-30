Ghanaians to enjoy at least 33 percent tariff reduction from DStv

Ghanaian subscribers will enjoy tariff cuts between 33 percent and 50 percent from pay television channel DStv, Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George announced late Monday.

The development was the result of months of regulatory pressure and negotiations with Multichoice Africa, operator of the pay TV channel, over DStv pricing in the country.

“MultiChoice Africa has committed to an unprecedented increase in value offer only in Ghana, which will result in Ghanaian DStv subscribers getting more services for less,” George told a press briefing.

The National Communications Authority, Ghana’s communications industry regulator, set up a committee in early September to work with Multichoice Africa to push for a reduction in tariffs for subscribers in the country.

The new arrangement will run for three months, after which the committee will meet again to review the impact and way forward, the minister said.