Ghanaians Tap Abroad Readily but Rarely at Home, Visa Says

Half of all Visa card transactions Ghanaians make abroad are contactless, yet the same technology sits largely unused at home, Visa says, blaming too few merchant acceptance points.

Fabrice Konan, Country Manager for Visa Ghana, says this behavioral contrast shows the problem is not consumer willingness. Ghanaians routinely tap cards and devices at airports, hotels and retail shops when traveling. Back in Ghana, contactless payments account for only a small share of daily transactions despite the availability of the technology.

“The consumer appetite is demonstrated; the infrastructure must meet them,” Konan said.

Visa is now pressing banks, financial technology companies and merchants to speed up the deployment of contactless payment terminals, arguing that Ghana’s next phase of digital payments growth depends on expanding where consumers can use the technology rather than building new foundations.

Ghana already ranks among the more developed digital payments markets on the continent, with mobile money, card networks and real time payment systems all operating at scale. The Bank of Ghana is running a national payments strategy through 2029 aimed at deepening financial inclusion. Visa says the groundwork is largely laid; what the country lacks is the density of places where consumers can tap.

Two technologies sit at the centre of Visa’s merchant push. Tap to Pay allows faster card and device acceptance at standard terminals. Tap to Phone turns a merchant’s smartphone into a payment terminal, removing the need for dedicated hardware. Konan says both could pull more of Ghana’s informal traders, including provisions sellers, market vendors and savings collectors, into the formal financial system.

The case goes beyond convenience. When a small business begins accepting digital payments, it generates a transaction record. Banks and other lenders can use that record to assess creditworthiness and extend access to loans, insurance and other financial services that most informal operators currently cannot reach.

Security has improved alongside the broader rollout. Visa says tokenisation, which replaces card numbers with unique digital identifiers during each transaction, generates roughly 30 percent less fraud than payments made using traditional card credentials. Konan says this matters as transaction volumes grow and fraudsters direct more attention toward digital payment channels.

Visa has stepped up coordination with the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana Association of Banks and the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems on both acceptance expansion and cybersecurity readiness. Konan named three priorities for the next 18 months: broader acceptance infrastructure, stronger industry cybersecurity coordination and deeper engagement with small and medium enterprises.

Progress on all three, he says, will determine whether Ghana can take its existing digital payments foundation to everyday scale.