Ghanaians Start New Year With Steep Utility Price Increases

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has implemented its 2026 to 2030 Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO), bringing a 9.86 percent increase in electricity tariffs and a 15.92 percent rise in water charges for all consumer categories, effective today, January 1, 2026.

The announcement follows extended consultations with stakeholders, including labour unions, civil society organizations, consumer groups and Members of Parliament. The adjustments apply to residential, commercial, industrial and public customers, though service fees remain unchanged.

According to published tariff schedules, residential electricity customers now pay 88.37 pesewas per kilowatt hour for lifeline consumption of zero to 30 kilowatt hours, up from 80.43 pesewas. Residential customers using zero to 300 kilowatt hours now pay 200.22 pesewas per kilowatt hour, compared to 182.24 pesewas previously. Those consuming 301 kilowatt hours and above will pay 264.56 pesewas per kilowatt hour, up from 240.81 pesewas.

For water, households consuming up to five cubic metres now face charges of 612.25 pesewas per cubic metre, up from 528.18 pesewas last year. Consumption above five cubic metres rises from 934.46 pesewas to 1,083.20 pesewas per cubic metre. Non residential water users will pay 1,832.57 pesewas per cubic metre, up from 1,580.92 pesewas.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has strongly rejected the increases, warning it will mobilize workers nationwide unless government raises the agreed nine percent wage adjustment for 2026 to compensate for higher utility costs. In a statement signed by Secretary General Joshua Ansah on December 3, the union described the move as insensitive and said the increment has completely eroded the nine percent wage adjustment for 2026.

The TUC recounted that in 2025, government awarded workers a 10 percent wage increase, yet electricity tariffs rose cumulatively by more than 18 percent within the same period. According to the union, workers had expected at least a freeze on further increments, given the already punishing cost of living. Ansah demanded government return to negotiations immediately, warning that anything short of an upward wage revision will compel the Congress to mobilize workers to resist implementation.

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has sharply criticized the PURC over the tariff adjustments, describing the decision as unrealistic and insensitive to economic hardships facing Ghanaians. The agency argues that consumers should not bear the cost of illegal mining, which it insists results from regulatory lapses by government. The CPA maintains that many Ghanaians in major cities including Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast still lack access to potable water, while those who are connected experience frequent rationing.

CPA Chief Executive Officer Kofi Kapito lamented that PURC seems clueless about fixing systemic problems but is always quick to increase tariffs. The CPA urged the regulator to withdraw the announced adjustments and re engage key stakeholders including the Association of Ghana Industries, the Trades Union Congress and consumer groups to develop more sustainable solutions.

PURC defended its decision, explaining that the revised tariffs reflect longer term investment needs and macroeconomic indicators. The Commission evaluated each utility’s regulated asset base to determine capital expenditure required between 2026 and 2030, ensuring providers can maintain infrastructure and improve service reliability. The review factored in macroeconomic conditions, notably the cedi to United States dollar exchange rate and inflation.

PURC used an exchange rate of 12.0067 Ghana cedis per United States dollar and an inflation benchmark of eight percent for the 2026 to 2030 period, compared to the 2025 baseline of 12.3715 cedis and 12.43 percent inflation. The Commission projected a generation mix of 78.79 percent thermal power, 20.90 percent hydroelectric and 0.31 percent renewable sources for 2026. The Weighted Average Cost of Gas is expected to rise to 7.8749 United States dollars per million British thermal units.

The regulator stressed that broad stakeholder engagement, including regional forums and investor hearings, informed its MYTO review. This major tariff review is conducted every three to five years under the PURC Act of 1997, separate from quarterly adjustments that reflect only short term operational expenses. The previous central review was carried out in 2022 and became due for renewal in 2025.

The 2026 to 2030 MYTO introduces integration of mini grids into the national tariff framework. This reform reflects PURC’s goal of expanding universal access to electricity, especially in island and lakeside communities. The cost of supplying electricity to these communities at the same rate as traditional grid customers has been factored into the revenue requirement of the Volta River Authority.

Residents at public hearings argued that higher tariffs would worsen the cost of living, strain small businesses and disproportionately affect low income households. Traders and households in Ho expressed frustration that rising utility bills come at a time when food, transport and housing costs are already climbing.

The PURC said quarterly adjustments will continue to allow for changes based on factors such as fuel prices, exchange rate movements and shifts in power generation. While the system is meant to protect utility companies from financial shocks, many consumers worry that frequent reviews could lead to regular increases that make budgeting difficult. Both government and labour leaders have committed to continued dialogue to monitor impacts and mitigate burdens on consumers, with attention now turning to ensuring efficiency improvements within Ghana’s utilities.