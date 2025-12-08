Ghanaians Reject Utility Tariff Increases Amid Mismanagement Claims

Ghanaians are pushing back against new utility tariff increases set to take effect January 1, 2026, arguing that consumers should not shoulder the burden of chronic inefficiencies at state utilities. The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced electricity rates will rise by approximately 9.8 percent, while water tariffs will jump by about 15.9 percent.

George Kwame Aboagye, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, condemned the hikes at a December 8, 2025 press briefing. He described them as “an unacceptable shock to struggling households and businesses” and demanded immediate reversal. Civil society organizations, business associations, and labor groups have joined the chorus of opposition, warning that the increases punish citizens for problems they did not create.

The controversy centers on persistent operational failures at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL). Critics contend that systemic inefficiencies, not rising operational costs, drive the need for tariff adjustments.

GWCL faces particularly harsh scrutiny over its non-revenue water (NRW) crisis. Recent disclosures reveal that only 48 percent of treated water actually reaches consumers, with the remainder lost to pipeline leakages and illegal connections. In the Central Region, water losses exceed 41 percent. During a six-week period in 2025, GWCL discovered illegal connections and meter bypasses worth more than GH¢4.4 million.

ECG confronts similar criticism regarding technical and commercial losses, weak revenue collection, and poor financial discipline. Opponents argue these internal failures, rather than external cost pressures, necessitate the tariff increases.

The timing amplifies public frustration. The utility hikes coincide with a 9 percent increase in the national minimum wage, effectively erasing workers’ modest gains. The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) called the increases “unacceptable, unjustifiable, and insensitive,” warning they could force small and medium enterprises into closure and trigger job losses.

Critics demand comprehensive reforms before any tariff adjustments. Proposed measures include full public audits of ECG and GWCL operations, time-bound plans to reduce losses with quarterly targets, stricter enforcement against theft and meter tampering, and improved transparency in billing practices.

The Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) and Africa Water Justice Network (AWJN) previously rejected a proposed 280 percent water tariff increase in 2025, arguing that structural inefficiencies and poor governance must be addressed first. These organizations warn that using regulation to shield mismanagement undermines the human right to water and electricity.

Aboagye emphasized the opposition’s resolve, stating that the government “has chosen the lazy path of shifting its failures onto already suffering consumers.” He insisted the position remains “firm and non-negotiable,” demanding that regulators protect consumers rather than enabling utility companies to pass operational failures onto the public.

With modest wage increases, persistent inflation, and thin business margins, many Ghanaians say they cannot absorb additional utility costs. The debate now centers on whether regulators will prioritize accountability and reform over cost recovery, and whether citizens will be forced to subsidize mismanagement through their monthly bills.