Ghanaians Demand Stronger Border Controls Following Viral Videos

Ghanaians on social media and across parts of Accra have intensified calls on the government and security institutions to strengthen border control and crack down on undocumented migrants, particularly those they say are entering the country from neighbouring West African states such as Benin, Mali and Nigeria.

Viral videos and clips circulating online show large groups of migrants being transported by bus into Ghana, sparking public debate about national security, unemployment, crime and the strain on public resources. One social media user commented on the videos, saying Ghana is too loose. When you cross different borders, then you know the Ghana Immigration Service is just joking with our system.

The Ghana Immigration Service has already been at the centre of efforts to address similar concerns after mounting operations in Accra earlier in 2025 aimed at removing undocumented migrants who had taken to the streets to beg. In May, officers rounded up more than 2,200 foreign nationals found begging in public spaces across the capital, including areas such as Kaneshie, Abossey Okai and Kwame Nkrumah Circle. The detainees, comprising adults and children, were subjected to medical and security screening before plans to repatriate them to their countries of origin were implemented.

According to official statements from the service, 925 individuals, mainly from Niger and some from Nigeria, were repatriated in May 2025, with further deportations underway after profiling and security checks. The operation saw Nigeriens accounting for more than 92 per cent of those detained.

The increasing public pressure follows broader concerns over irregular migration and its perceived links to urban disorder and social vices. Protest footage that trended on social media in late July 2025 saw some Ghanaians in Accra calling for the expulsion of Nigerians and other foreigners, alleging they were responsible for crime, prostitution, fraud and other moral and security challenges.

These sentiments prompted reassurance from President John Mahama and diplomatic engagements with Nigeria, with Ghanaian leaders emphasising that xenophobia will not be tolerated and that security measures must be conducted lawfully. Mahama met with a special envoy from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, and told them to tell President Tinubu not to lose sleep over the recent protests. Nigeria and Ghana are brothers with a shared history, and we won’t allow anything to come between us.

The Ghanaian president attributed the tension to the recirculation of a video recorded over a decade ago by a Nigerian residing in Ghana, stating the incident was promptly managed. He assured the envoy that the protesters were not up to 50 people and committed to the safety and protection of the lives, properties and businesses of Nigerians in Ghana.

Legal and humanitarian perspectives have also been highlighted around the issue. While many Ghanaians argue for stricter enforcement of immigration laws to protect jobs and public order, analysts and civil society organisations have warned against allowing social media driven narratives to fuel xenophobic attitudes that threaten Ghana’s long tradition of hospitality and regional cooperation. Government officials have repeatedly stressed the need for balanced approaches that respect human rights while also addressing irregular migration and its associated challenges.

Border security and migration management remain priorities for regional cooperation as well. Cross border initiatives, such as those led by INTERPOL, involve Ghana and neighbouring states in operations targeting criminal networks and irregular movements that affect multiple countries across West Africa. Such efforts aim to enhance coordinated responses to trafficking, smuggling and other transnational crimes without compromising humanitarian obligations.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Samuel Basintale Amadu, recently called for stronger collaboration between the service and border communities, describing community partnership as critical to effective border security. He made the call at the official launch of the Community Engagement and Policing Strategy, Curriculum and Training Manual in December 2025, stating that sustainable border security requires more than enforcement. It depends on trust, open communication and strong partnerships with communities who are often the first to detect irregular migration and transnational crime.

As the discourse continues online and offline, authorities in Accra are under pressure to refine immigration enforcement, improve border monitoring and implement comprehensive policies that address both the root causes of irregular migration and the legitimate security concerns of Ghanaian citizens.

The balance between safeguarding national interests and upholding regional commitments under Economic Community of West African States protocols will likely shape future government actions on this complex issue. Ghana remains committed to the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, the Right of Residence and the Right of Establishment, which allows citizens of member states to enter, reside and establish economic activities in the territory of other member states without visa requirements for up to 90 days.