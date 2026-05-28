Ghanaians Demand Goldfields Reckoning as Repatriation Dispute Deepens

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa has flatly rejected claims that only ten of the 300 Ghanaians airlifted home this week were in the country legally, calling the assertion propaganda even as angry citizens mount growing pressure on the government to cancel Gold Fields’ Tarkwa mining lease in retaliation for the xenophobic treatment of their compatriots.

The government of Ghana flew 300 citizens home from South Africa on May 27, 2026, following renewed xenophobic violence and anti-immigrant crackdowns that left hundreds of Ghanaians displaced. South African immigration officials subsequently claimed that only a fraction of the evacuees were documented, a characterisation Ghana’s High Commissioner H.E. Benjamin Quarshie dismissed forcefully in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

“I can say for a fact that 80% of the repatriated Ghanaians were documented,” Quarshie said, adding that he had challenged the South African Home Affairs official who made the claim to produce supporting evidence. He said 20 percent of the returnees were undocumented and described the inflated figure being circulated by South African authorities as an attempt to spin the narrative. He said he expected the official to retract the statement.

While the High Commissioner addressed the diplomatic dimension, the repatriation triggered a parallel eruption of public anger on Ghanaian social media. Under the hashtag #DontRenewGoldfieldsLease, thousands of Ghanaians are calling on the government to reject any extension of the Tarkwa mining lease held by Gold Fields, the South African company whose five Tarkwa concessions expire in April 2027.

The campaign has drawn prominent institutional voices. Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa, publicly urged the public to fight any renewal attempt, while Founding President Franklin Cudjoe expressed support for the government declining the renewal and called on Ghanaians at home and abroad to explore local ownership of the mine. Eric Adjei, Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), added his voice, arguing the moment demands serious attention to local content in strategic sectors. Media figures and political activists have also backed the campaign, with some calling explicitly for a wider boycott of South African products and services operating in Ghana.

Campaigners are deliberate about framing the movement as a demand for dignity and reciprocity rather than hostility toward South Africans. For many, the argument is straightforward: if South African authorities treat Ghanaian residents as threats while a South African company profits from Ghana’s gold, the asymmetry is no longer acceptable. The Tarkwa campaign is threatening to move from social media into street demonstrations should the government signal a business-as-usual renewal approach.

The government is navigating a difficult position. Authorities have already said the Tarkwa lease will not be renewed automatically and will face detailed technical and ministerial scrutiny, while simultaneously ruling out blanket nationalisation and affirming the value of foreign investment partnerships. That posture, calibrated for investor audiences, is colliding with public sentiment that has become intensely personal since the return of the first evacuees.

Reports indicate hundreds more Ghanaians had registered for evacuation from South Africa by the time the first flight landed, meaning the political temperature is unlikely to fall quickly.