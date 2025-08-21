Ghanaian Worship Event Addresses Mental Health Stigma Through Music

A unique worship concert in Accra aims to break the silence surrounding mental health challenges in Ghana.

The Prophetic Worship 2025 event, organized by Paul Nyametease Ministries, combines spiritual music with practical mental health awareness to create a supportive environment for healing.

Scheduled for August 24th at the True Vine Foundation Ministry in Awoshie, the gathering will feature worship leaders including Pastor Naa Mercy Sinclear alongside panel discussions facilitated by Basic Needs Ghana. The event seeks to address the hushed epidemic of depression, anxiety, and trauma that many Ghanaians face without adequate support or resources.

The ministry has partnered with several organizations to provide technical mental health guidance and logistical support. Despite these collaborations, organizers are calling for additional sponsors to help expand the reach of their message and resources.

This initiative represents growing recognition within religious communities of their role in addressing mental health challenges. By creating safe spaces for conversation and support within a worship context, the event aims to reduce stigma while offering practical help to those struggling with mental health issues.