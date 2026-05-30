Ghanaian woman dies in Mina during 2026 Hajj

A Ghanaian woman has died in Mina during the 2026 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) said, taking the country’s reported pilgrim deaths this year to three.

The office identified her as 52-year-old Hajia Kubura Salifu, who it said died after an acute illness shortly after completing the ritual at Arafat, one of the central rites of the pilgrimage.

PAOG said the family had been informed and that she had been buried in line with Islamic rites for pilgrims who die during Hajj. The office offered its condolences and prayed for comfort for the bereaved.

It noted that in Islamic tradition, pilgrims who die in Mina are believed to receive continuous spiritual reward, and it prayed that Allah would forgive her and grant her Jannatul Firdaus.

Two other Ghanaian pilgrims have died this year. Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, 60, died at the plains of Arafat on 26 May, days after Musah Sidi, 53, collapsed while performing Tawaf at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

More than 6,700 Ghanaians are taking part in this year’s pilgrimage, which continues in Saudi Arabia.